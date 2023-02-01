Cary man who drove drunk in 2020, causing ‘multi-car crash,’ sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Cary man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to drunken driving in 2020, according to court records and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Keith C. Guminski, 48, of the 300 block of West Main Street, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while having at least three prior convictions, court records show.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional counts were dismissed, including driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

The woman who was injured in the crash is still recovering, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said.

The woman was aware of the plea deal and agreed to it, Youash said.

This was Guminski’s fourth drunken driving violation. Previous convictions occurred in 2000 and 2006 in McHenry County and in 2005 in Kane County, according to the indictment and criminal complaint.

On Dec. 2, 2020, police responded to a multi-car crash on Rakow Road in Crystal Lake. When officers arrived, they determined a truck was responsible for the crash and that it had fled the scene, according to a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A 2015 Ram 1500 truck, driven by Guminski, was located and field sobriety tests indicated that Guminski was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to the release.

Guminski is required to serve at least 50% of his sentence and will receive credit for 162 days served in the McHenry County jail. He will be placed on mandatory supervised release for one year upon his release, according to the sentencing order on file in the courthouse.

He also must pay about $2,670 in fees and fines.

McHenry County Judge Tiffany Davis ruled that the crash was the result of the use or abuse of alcohol or a controlled substance and recommended that he be placed in a substance abuse program while incarcerated.

Guminski’s ultimate placement will be determined by the Illinois Department of Corrections.