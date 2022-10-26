Mystery Diner in Crystal Lake: Kumi Sushi reels in wide range of delectable food

The sushi places I love most are the ones that offer adventure, fun and, of course, delicious food.

I’m a big fan of trying something new, which with sushi can be daunting when faced with committing to a roll or two.

Luckily, I went to Kumi Sushi in Crystal Lake recently with a like-minded diner, and between the two of us, we ordered three rolls, giving us plenty of room to try new flavors while feeling confident we’d get something we’d like.

The sushi menu at Kumi is vast.

There are five pages of various rolls, another page of appetizer sushi and another of a la carte sushi and sashimi options. Oh, don’t forget the page with the sushi dinner choices, which come with soup and salad. That page also lays out the poke bowl creations, a Hawaiian dish that, like sushi, often centers on diced raw fish.

If you’re dining with a non-sushi eater, don’t worry. The menu has them covered, too, with teriyaki, tempura, ramen, stir-fried noodles, hibachi and Asian fusion dishes, but the sushi is definitely the star.

Kumi Sushi is on Route 31 in the Crystal Lake shopping plaza that also holds the Walmart. (Mystery Diner)

We ordered the pink lady, strawberry fin, and crazy salmon rolls.

The pink lady roll includes shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber, and is topped with a lobster salad, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

It’s a tasty mouthful: I recommend turning the roll on its side and moving the lobster salad to the side now facing up. I liked the mixture of flavors and the roll’s exceptional textures.

The crazy salmon roll was our comfort choice, something we were quite confident we’d like, and we did enjoy heartily.

It includes salmon, a very light touch of tempura crunch and spicy mayo.

Our final selection was the most unusual: The strawberry fin roll was filled with shrimp, tempura crunch and cucumber, topped with thinly sliced strawberries and strawberry sauce.

It tasted almost like a funnel cake. The shrimp was definitely not a forward flavor with the strawberries and sauce. Not a traditional main dinner roll, I think it could be a fun way to introduce sushi to kids.

While at Kumi Sushi, we ordered, from back to front, the pink lady, strawberry fin, and crazy salmon rolls. (Mystery Diner)

I was quite happy with my trip to Kumi Sushi, and will be back. Located on Route 31 in the same shopping center as the Crystal Lake Walmart, Kumi Sushi is near the Northwest Herald office.

The question will be: Do I try the lunch menu or take another bite out of the many sushi roll choices?

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

Seeking reader suggestions: We welcome readers to share their recommendations of places they would like the Mystery Diner to visit. Email ideas to tips@nwherald.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Kumi Sushi

WHERE: 1145 S. Route 31, Crystal Lake

PHONE: 779-220-0288

INFORMATION: kumisushitogo.com