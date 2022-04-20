Mystery Diner in Woodstock: Beef Village has something tempting for everyone

Meats, meats and more meats.
Beef Village in Woodstock certainly lives up to its name, offering a range of meat-based dishes, and even some alternatives, to pair with a wide variety of sides and desserts.
Located at 1125 N. Seminary Ave., the family-owned Beef Village boasts fresh ingredients “cooked to order,” according to its menu, offering patrons their food the way they like it, be it juicy, dry or dipped.
I took a trip there on a recent weekday to grab lunch. The offerings were vast, from burgers to cheesesteaks to Italian sausage, beef and chicken.
For an appetizer, I ordered a basket of chicken tenders ($6) to start things out. The order came with five tenders, which were crispy, but remained juicy on the inside. They almost resembled chicken fingers, making them easy to snack on.
Next, I turned my attention to the main course, a cheesesteak called Philly Steak ($8), served on French bread with a side of waffle fries. Generously portioned, the steak was succulent, and paired well with the peppers and melted mozzarella.
Not to be outdone, the waffle fries ($3) were crispy, and contrasted the meat nicely. Salted just right, they, like the chicken strips, were easy to get lost in. Before I knew it, I’d eaten almost all of them.
Rounding out my lunch was an Italian sausage ($7). On the surface it looked plain, but it had a terrific kick of spiciness to it. It arrived on a thick roll.
Beyond what I ordered, the restaurant specializes in several different types of dishes, such as a variety of gyros (ranging from $7 to $8). They also highlight chicken, serving a chicken breast sandwich ($6). Salads, burgers and seafood are other options.
The appetizers are a tempting laundry list, and include several types of fries, pizza puffs ($4), a bowl of chili ($3), fried pickles ($5) and mushrooms ($6).
The restaurant celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and notes team members take pride in their homemade Italian beef, prepared by using choice certified beef cooked in-house. They take time to hand slice every piece for the family recipe with au jus. It is served on a fresh-cut Turano roll, with choice of toppings.
After you finish your meal, return back to the counter for a dessert. They serve shakes (starting at $4), ice cream (starting at $2), baklava ($5) and seasonal pies (one slice for $3).
All around, our food was great. With a variety of choices, from meat and non-meat items all cooked to order, Beef Village has something for everyone. You can’t go wrong stopping by for a meal.
• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Beef Village
WHERE: 1125 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock
PHONE: 815-338-3433
INFORMATION: Beef Village Facebook page