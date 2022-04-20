Mystery Diner in Woodstock: Beef Village has something tempting for everyone

Meats, meats and more meats.

Beef Village in Woodstock certainly lives up to its name, offering a range of meat-based dishes, and even some alternatives, to pair with a wide variety of sides and desserts.

Located at 1125 N. Seminary Ave., the family-owned Beef Village boasts fresh ingredients “cooked to order,” according to its menu, offering patrons their food the way they like it, be it juicy, dry or dipped.

I took a trip there on a recent weekday to grab lunch. The offerings were vast, from burgers to cheesesteaks to Italian sausage, beef and chicken.

For an appetizer, I ordered a basket of chicken tenders ($6) to start things out. The order came with five tenders, which were crispy, but remained juicy on the inside. They almost resembled chicken fingers, making them easy to snack on.

The chicken tenders have a crispy breading to them, but remain juicy. (Mystery Diner)

Next, I turned my attention to the main course, a cheesesteak called Philly Steak ($8), served on French bread with a side of waffle fries. Generously portioned, the steak was succulent, and paired well with the peppers and melted mozzarella.

Not to be outdone, the waffle fries ($3) were crispy, and contrasted the meat nicely. Salted just right, they, like the chicken strips, were easy to get lost in. Before I knew it, I’d eaten almost all of them.

The Philly Steak, with peppers and mozzarella atop French bread, is paired with waffle fries. (Mystery Diner)

Rounding out my lunch was an Italian sausage ($7). On the surface it looked plain, but it had a terrific kick of spiciness to it. It arrived on a thick roll.

The Italian sausage offers a slight kick of spice. (Mystery Diner)

Beyond what I ordered, the restaurant specializes in several different types of dishes, such as a variety of gyros (ranging from $7 to $8). They also highlight chicken, serving a chicken breast sandwich ($6). Salads, burgers and seafood are other options.

The appetizers are a tempting laundry list, and include several types of fries, pizza puffs ($4), a bowl of chili ($3), fried pickles ($5) and mushrooms ($6).

The restaurant celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and notes team members take pride in their homemade Italian beef, prepared by using choice certified beef cooked in-house. They take time to hand slice every piece for the family recipe with au jus. It is served on a fresh-cut Turano roll, with choice of toppings.

After you finish your meal, return back to the counter for a dessert. They serve shakes (starting at $4), ice cream (starting at $2), baklava ($5) and seasonal pies (one slice for $3).

All around, our food was great. With a variety of choices, from meat and non-meat items all cooked to order, Beef Village has something for everyone. You can’t go wrong stopping by for a meal.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Beef Village

WHERE: 1125 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock

PHONE: 815-338-3433

INFORMATION: Beef Village Facebook page