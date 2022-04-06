Mystery Diner in Crystal Lake: Cantina 52 offers twist on Mexican favorites

A fusion of spices and unexpected ingredients surprised the taste buds on a recent chilly Saturday afternoon at Cantina 52, a colorful and cool taco and tequila bar in downtown Crystal Lake.

Cantina 52, at 52 N. Brink St., is nestled inside a small, airy, casual, vibrant space decorated with cacti, skulls and other chachkas common to the Mexican culture. There is even a Pac-Man machine tucked away in the back.

The restaurant is replete with a large, fully stocked bar along the side of the dining room, offering an extensive variety of tequila. The bartender claimed they have the biggest selection of tequila in McHenry County. Rodeo was on the TVs over the bar, and the music playing was a mix of genres, including songs from The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin and Pitbull.

Cantina 52 is open for dining until late night, when there is live entertainment, including karaoke, acoustic bands, a DJ and dancing. In warmer months, the oversized, floor-to-ceiling windows will be open, with outdoor seating available.

Cantina 52 opened last year at 52 N. Brink St. in Crystal Lake.

The menu offers traditional Mexican dishes with a twist. A unique variety of 10 recipes to create tacos, nachos, street pizzas and quesadillas encompasses The Gringo (your traditional beef taco), Mediterranean lamb, the Herbivore, Baja pineapple fish taco, the Texan, Louisiana Cajun crawfish, barbecue pork belly, spicy shrimp, spicy Korean barbecue jackfruit, and tikka taco.

We ordered all but two, the Baja pineapple fish and the pork belly.

A hit among the eight tacos ordered was the Texan, made with thinly sliced brisket and topped with crunchy onions and a nice, sweet Cattlemen’s barbecue sauce.

The Texan tacos at Cantina 52 were made with thinly sliced brisket and topped with crunchy onions and a nice, sweet Cattlemen’s barbecue sauce. (Mystery Diner)

Another top favorite of the afternoon was the Mediterranean lamb taco. It tasted like a gyro. The lamb was flavorful and delicious. The feta and yogurt sauce felt like, “I was eating the best gyro I have ever had,” my lunch date said.

The spicy Korean barbecue jackfruit topped with carrot coleslaw (which could be a meal in itself) was a special favorite.

We ordered a selection of tacos, including The Gringo (top left to right), made with seasoned ground beef, onion, tomato, lettuce and shredded cheese; the tikka taco, made with chicken tikka masala, fresh cucumber, jalapeño and cilantro; barbecue pulled pork (lower left to right), made with seasoned pork, pickled veggies, jalapeño and sriracha aioli; and spicy shrimp with pico de gallo. (Mystery Diner, Mystery Diner)

If you like Indian food, definitely order the tikka taco.

The dishes, served a la carte, range from $5 to $14. Appetizers, such as jalapeño poppers, Spanish rice and street corn soup, range from $5 to $8.

Not only do the main dishes offer fun variations, Cantina 52 creates eight unusual varieties of guacamole. The surprises added to the familiar recipe are dried tomato bacon (when is bacon ever a bad add to any dish?), kale and artichoke, mango, pineapple, street corn, spicy cheddar, and jalapeños and peaches.

During our lazy Saturday afternoon visit, we opted for the Mango Madness guacamole. It was good, a nice blend of creamy avocado and chunky pieces of mango, with a mango sauce on top. It was different, for sure, but tasty with their light and crispy chips.

Cantina 52 offers a number of takes on guacamole, including the Mango Madness we ordered. (Mystery Diner)

Margaritas were, well, has anyone ever complained of a bad margarita? I opted for the traditional flavor, and my lunch date had a mango jalapeño margarita that came with a slice of jalapeño. Very satisfying.

The dessert was amazing. Churro cream sugar skull cake.

The churro cream sugar skull cake was amazing. (Mystery Diner)

The cake was slightly crunchy and shaped by a small stylized skull mold. It arrived with cinnamon and icing drizzled over the top, along with a side of vanilla ice cream.

Other fun desserts include berry margarita sugar skull cake, mango mousse cake, and cinnamon sugar tortilla chips served with vanilla ice cream. All but the tortilla chips, which were $5, cost $7.

Looking forward to returning during the warmer months and sipping a cold margarita in the outdoor seating area.

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Northwest Herald. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. The Mystery Diner visits a restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Cantina 52

WHERE: 52 N. Brink St., Crystal Lake

PHONE: 779-220-4987

INFORMATION: cantina52.com



