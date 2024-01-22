More freezing rain, icy commutes for northern Illinois Monday night, Tuesday morning

A snow plow makes its way west on Perry Road Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, near DeKalb. Several inches of snow blanketed DeKalb County Friday on top of the 6 inches that fell on the area earlier this week. (Mark Busch)

Motorists should prepare for more slippery roads Monday night into Tuesday morning as a winter weather advisory continues for most of northern Illinois, expected to bring with it sleet and multiple waves of freezing rain.

The advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday. The alert was issued for parts of DeKalb, Lee, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, and northern Will and Cook counties. A longer winter weather advisory will extend until noon Tuesday for parts of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake and Ogle counties.

Motorists should be prepared for difficult travel conditions, especially on untreated roads. Total snow accumulation of about one inch is expected, along with about one-tenth of an inch of ice.

The forecast will mark the second icy commute for the work week so far, as drivers woke Monday morning to icy patches on roadways. Light snow and sleet transitioned to freezing drizzle by Monday afternoon.

Freezing rain is forecasted for the alerted area Monday night. That could change to wet snow by Tuesday morning across the northwestern part of Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday morning’s commute could be worse than Monday, forecasts show, as freezing ground temperatures will likely make roads “icy and very slick,” according to the alert.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while driving. Power outages also could be possible.