Flight cancellations mount at Chicago airports ahead of winter storm, DMVs close early

Hundreds of flights were canceled at O’Hare and Midway airports Thursday as the area braced for a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions.

More than 500 flights were canceled at O’Hare International Airport on Thursday, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Meanwhile, another 200-plus flights were canceled at Midway Airport.

By 6 p.m., O’Hare had registered 1.1 inches of snowfall. The western and southern weather stations were showing more snow though. At the weather service’s Romeoville office, 2.3 inches of the white stuff had fallen. Midway Airport registered 1.6 inches, while Rockford was reporting 1.5 inches.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire suburban Chicago area until 6 a.m. Saturday, as forecasters predict subzero low temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills as low as -40 degrees.

Daytime temperatures aren’t expected to reach double digits again until Monday.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Romeoville are urging everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and forecasting periods of “whiteout” conditions from blowing snow throughout the area beginning today through Friday night, with winds gusting up to 55 mph. Roads oriented north-south are more susceptible to dangerous conditions from blowing snow.

Areas closest to Lake Michigan could see up to six inches of snow by the time the weather system leaves the area, forecasts suggest.

Metra is operating on a reduced schedule Friday and Pace told riders to be cautious and “prepare for possible delays until roads are clear.

As a precautionary measure, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White closed all driver’s license facilities at 1 p.m. Thursday; they will reopen Dec. 27.

Some suburban courts canceled hearings, and a number of towns opened warming centers.

