How you can get $4,000 in Illinois’ electric vehicle rebate

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has announced the opening of Illinois’ electric vehicle rebate program. The program was created under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor JB Pritzker in the fall of 2021.

Individuals can now access and complete an application for a rebate under Illinois’ EV Rebate Program. Applications for the first round of funding must be postmarked on or before September 30, 2022.

Rebate application cycles will be opened and rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds. Illinois residents that purchase an all-electric passenger vehicle on or after July 1, 2022, are eligible to apply for a rebate under the EV Rebate Program. The following rebate amounts have been set:

Beginning July 1, 2022, a $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

Beginning July 1, 2026, a $2,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

Beginning July 1, 2028, a $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle.

In addition, a $1,500 rebate is available for the purchase of an electric motorcycle.

As of July 1, 2022, the EV Rebate Fund has a balance of $17,909,043.51. After the application period closes, rebates will be issued to eligible applicants based on funding availability.

To be eligible for a rebate, the vehicle must be exclusively powered and refueled by electricity, plugged in to charge and licensed to drive on public roadways. Electric mopeds, electric off-highway vehicles, hybrid electric or extended-range electric vehicles that are also equipped with conventional fueled propulsion or auxiliary engines are not eligible under the program.

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this new program in Illinois.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.

Documentation requirements include a copy of purchase invoice, proof of purchase, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms.

As required under CEJA, Illinois EPA will prioritize the review of applications from low-income purchasers and award rebates to purchasers accordingly. Low income is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A webpage has been established for Illinois’ EV Rebate Program at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/Electric-Vehicle-Rebates.aspx. This includes a link to the rebate application, instructions on completing the application, a Frequently Asked Questions document, and other relevant information.

Individuals interested in receiving updates on Illinois EPA’s EV programs may register for the EV Listserv at https://www2.illinois.gov/epa/topics/ceja/Pages/default.aspx.