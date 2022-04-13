Northern Illinois will see elevated thunderstorm risk

Most of northern Illinois is under a hazardous weather outlook on Wednesday issued by the National Weather Service stations in the Quad Cities and Romeoville.

The service says there is an elevated risk of thunderstorms with 65 mph winds and a lesser chance of hail and tornadoes. Frequent lightning is expected.

The counties at higher risk are Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook, and Will.

Moving westward, other areas that might be affected are Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry and Putnam counties.

The storms will be preceded by morning showers and storms.

Temps will rise into the high 60s before falling after afternoon storms. Wind gusts are expected.

Another round of showers could come before 11 p.m. and midnight.