Election 2024: Dalzell school district referenda appears to pass

Dalzell voters said Tuesday they are willing to increase property taxes levied for three funds in the school district.

Totals still are unofficial, but 102 voters said yes to a property tax increase for educational purposes to 2.01% and to a property tax increase for operation and maintenance purposes to 0.39%, while 79 voters said no. The vote was not as decisive to increase property taxes for transportation purposes to 0.14% as 98 voters said yes, compared to 81.

Results are not final until votes are certified by the Bureau County Clerk’s Office.

The school district had maxed out the amount of property taxes it could ask for in its levy and was required by state law to pass a referendum to increase taxes by its requested amount.