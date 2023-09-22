DeKalb mayor announces 2024 election bid for Illinois District 76 House of Representatives

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, flanked by members of the DeKalb City Council, speaks during a special meeting of the council Monday, May 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the former Hillcrest Shopping Center. The meeting was held to kick off the demolition process of the strip mall on Hillcrest Drive which will begin Tuesday morning. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)