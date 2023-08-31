Kane County Democratic Women to host fundraiser

NORTH AURORA – The Kane County Democratic Women will host their annual Blue Wave Brews Fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Brother Chimp Brewing, 1059 W. Orchard Road, North Aurora, according to a news release.

The event is open to the public.

Tickets cost $80 a person and include a full-course meal and a drink ticket for beer, wine or cider.

Tickets can be bought online at secure.actblue.com or by mailing a check to Kane County Democratic Women, P.O. Box 1193, St. Charles, IL 60174.

Attendees can meet county, state and national candidates.

Each person’s ticket stub will be entered into a drawing for a door prize.

A 50/50 raffle will be held with $10 raffle tickets available to buy, according to the release.

All proceeds will be used to support member candidates who are running for local, state and national offices.

Contributions are not deductible for income tax purposes.

Since its founding six years ago, the Kane County Democratic Women’s mission is to harness the political power of Democratic women to create positive social change through engagement, education and empowerment, according to the release.

Proceeds from annual fundraisers go to meet the mission to engage, educate and empower women with the intent to elect more Democratic women to legislative offices, according to the release.

Meetings are open to the public and are at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Meetings alternate between Oak Street Restaurant in Aurora and Carmina’s Restaurant in Elgin.

For more information, contact chairwoman Carolyn Bird Salazar at kcdw@kcdwomen.com.