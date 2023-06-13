So far, only one Republican is seeking election to a county-wide office in Kane County in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election, and that’s incumbent Coroner Rob Russell for a fourth term.

Russell said he told fellow Republicans he was was running for re-election – informally – and not with a big public announcement.

“I’ve not heard of anybody else running,” Russell said.

After 23 years in office, Recorder Sandy Wegman, a Republican, said she has not yet decided if she would seek a seventh term.

“I’m thinking about it,” Wegman said.

Kane County Republican Party Chairman Andro Leraroio said he did not know of any Republicans committed to county-wide seats.

The Candidate Recruitment Committee has not been able to get anyone to commit, Lerario said.

“Nobody else has come out of the woodwork yet,” Lerario said. “They are all taking their time. It’s small pickings. Nobody’s committing to running.”

Incumbent Democrats in county-wide seats, however, confirmed they are all seeking re-election to their second terms: Board Chair Corinne Pierog, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro and Auditor Penny Wegman.

Kane County Chair Corinne Pierog says she will focus her near-term efforts on pushing for a combination of state and county funds to eliminate a toll for the Longmeadow Parkway. Pierog will kick off her re-election campaign June 28. (Daily Herald Media Group)

Mosser is set to make a formal announcement at a June 21 fundraiser at The Wine Exchange, 1 Illinois St., Suite 140, St. Charles.

Pierog will kick off her campaign June 28 at The Sidecar Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., Batavia.

Barreiro and Penny Wegman have not yet scheduled their announcements or fundraisers, both candidates said.

Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethle said candidates cannot circulate petitions until Sept. 5, anyway, but most candidates get themselves organized in the summer.

Kane County Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro is seeking re-election in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election. (Photo provided)

“Look at the top of their ticket – it could be Trump if he doesn’t go to jail. Or Trump could be the nominee, then he loses and then he goes to jail,” Guethle said. “It could be DeSantis, but he’s fighting with Mickey Mouse. That is where they’re at and that’s not good. They’re losing ground. Trump and the insurrectionists – they are a shrinking group.”

Lerario disagreed with Guethle’s characterization.

“I have gotten more people supporting Trump – people who were calling me six, seven months ago, saying DeSantis – now saying, ‘I was wrong, if they can do this to him imagine what they can do to us,’” Lerario said, regarding the indictment against the former president.

Besides, Lerario said the top of the ticket has nothing to do with county-wide elections.

Lerario blamed Democrats for causing people to be disenchanted with politics.

“A lot of people feel that Illinois is a waste of time. And that is what it is. We are going to pick our battles, start low and work our way back up,” Lerario said. “I’m not worried. … I applaud Democrats. They have done a very good job of making people distrust our system.”