Kane State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser to seek second term

ST. CHARLES – Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser plans to announce her intention to seek a second term at a reelection announcement and fundraising event on June 21, according to a social media post.

The next general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Her Facebook page, Jamie Mosser for Kane County, announced the event at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at The Wine Exchange, 1 Illinois St., Suite 140, St. Charles.

Mosser did not immediately reply to a text message seeking comment.

“There is no cost to attend but donations to the candidate are welcome,” the post states.

“Growing up in Illinois, one of four raised by a single mother, she learned the importance of hard work, the need for responsibility, and the value of a strong family unit,” her re-election biography states.

“She knew at a young age that she wanted to be an attorney. When she learned that the role of a prosecutor is seeking justice for the community, she knew that was her intended career path.”

After passing her bar exams in Illinois and Louisiana, she served as an assistant district attorney for the Orleans Parrish from 2002 to 2005, handling cases from drug possession to homicide, according to her biography.

She returned to Illinois in 2005 and served as a Kane County prosecutor for crimes such as domestic violence, felony, DUI, Drug Rehabilitative Court and the Special Prosecution Unit, which handles narcotics cases.

Mosser was in private practice from 2015 to 2017 when she joined Prairie State Legal Services, and in 2019 she left to open a firm with her husband, Jameson, also an attorney, before being elected as state’s attorney in 2020.

Kane County Republican Chairman Andro Lerario said the party will be discussing Mosser’s candidacy at their next central committee meeting on Tuesday.

Lerario said at this point, the part does not have a Republican lawyer prepared to run against her.

“I’m sure we will hear something soon,” Lerario said.