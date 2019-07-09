Barreiro formally declares for circuit clerk

Kane County Board member Theresa Barreiro, D-Aurora, (center) formally announced her candidacy July 9 for Kane County Circuit Clerk in the November 2020 general election. She made her announcement at the Metra station in Geneva. Standing with her were State Sen. Linda Holmes, (left) D-Aurora, North Aurora trustee Michael Lowery, Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethle, Kane County Board member Myrna Molina, D-Aurora (face obscured) Andy Williams Jr. and her husband, Dan Barreiro. (Brenda Schory)

GENEVA – Flanked by Democratic supporters – including State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, Kane County Democratic Chairman Mark Guethle and her husband Dan Barreiro – Kane County Board member Theresa Barreiro, D-Aurora, formally announced her intention to run for Kane County Clerk in the 2020 general election.

Standing in the shade of the Metra station in Geneva on July 9, Barreiro said she has been doing a listening tour around the county to hear people’s views on the circuit clerk, which inspired her to run for the office.

“What I hear is that they want a circuit clerk that is committed to the residents, bring innovation to the position and provide transparency,” Barreiro said. “Because many people know that I am committed to these ideals, I have received significant support and encouragement from the public.”

Barreiro said she would be circulating nominating petitions to be on the ballot next year.

“As a Kane County Board member, I have strived to increase transparency and accountability,” Barreiro said. “I have voice opposition to proposals that were not in the best interest of the county and I have reviewed the budget line item by line item. I have a strong knowledge of how the circuit clerk’s office serves the community and I will strive to bring more services to our residents.”

Barreiro pledged accountability in government and that if elected, she would continue “to go line by line in the circuit clerk’s office to improve efficiency and look to collaborate where we can save money.”

“I will use my experience not only from the public sector, but also from the private sector to ensure the office is meeting the needs of the residents,” Barreiro said.

“I will establish a system of best practices, checks and balances to ensure the courts are properly supported,” Barreiro said. “The people of Kane County deserve a circuit clerk that is transparent and accountable, and I am the person that they can count on.”

She said she would do this by establishing an open communication and working toward reducing the reliance on property taxes by creating “an efficient system to collect on the more than $66 million outstanding accounts payable that has been growing under the current office holder” – without naming Republican Thomas Hartwell, who is in his second term as circuit clerk.

As to what she would do differently Hartwell, Barreiro said she would support the employees.

"I've worked in the public sector for years, so I know what they're dealing with," Barreiro said. "And I would like to look into the computer system, which is something he promised when he ran and see what can be changed or added to make the office work more efficiently and with more uniformity."

In a news release, Barreiro, a lifelong resident of Kane County, stated that she understood first-hand the struggles of raising a family with rising property taxes, which “is why I will ensure this office will be reducing its dependence on taxes.”

The release cited Barreiro’s education, experience in the public and private sector and more than 30 years as a community volunteer that make her “uniquely qualified to bring about transformation to the office of circuit clerk.”