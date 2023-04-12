Newcomer Alicia Cosky ousts Sycamore City Council Ward 1 incumbent, unofficial results show

SYCAMORE – Newcomer Alicia Cosky, will likely soon represent Sycamore residents in Ward 1 on the Sycamore City Council, if unofficial election results hold.

The newcomer was the top vote getter according to the results – which will be certified official April 18 – likely ousting incumbent Josh Huseman and fellow challenger Robert Collins in the April 4 Consolidated Election.

Cosky recieved 235 votes, 62% of the total votes cast in the race, while Huseman garnered 120 votes and Collins got 24.

“It is a privilege that I am going to be able to give back to Sycamore,” Cosky said. “And in a way that is representing our neighbors on City Council. I’m very excited about it and I’m looking forward to it.”

Huseman, 41, issued a statement the day after the election acknowledging Cosky won the election.

“Sycamore is a special place with wonderful charm, and I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to serve on City Council. I’d like to wish Alisha Cosky well in her service, and congratulate her on a record turnout for Ward 1,” Huseman wrote. “A heartfelt thank you to those that helped me spread the word, and best wishes to the fellow council members that I’ve worked along side.”

Huseman said he will continue to focus his energy toward serving Sycamore.

Sycamore City Council Ward 1 election candidate Joshua Huseman (Photo provided by Joshua Huseman )

In Sycamore’s First Ward race, 379 votes were cast, including 80 early votes and 121 vote-by-mail votes. Cosky received 50 early votes and 79 vote-by-mail votes, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Huseman received 25 early and 35 mail votes, while Collins received five and seven.

“It is a privilege that I am going to be able to give back to Sycamore. And in a way that is representing our neighbors on City Council. I’m very excited about it and I’m looking forward to it.” — Alicia Cosky

Cosky, who will attend Sycamore City Council meetings next month, credited a strong ground game for her campaign’s victory at the polls.

“I have truly been overwhelmed and humbled by the voter response in my campaign, although I did knock on a lot of doors – 460 to be exact,” Cosky said. “So I was very well received and people were genuinely interested in what I was going to be about, in terms of my platform.”