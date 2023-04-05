Unofficial results show Klatt as top voter-getter in Plano School District Board of Education race

Plano School District 88 voters were asked to cast ballots for four of six candidates for seats on the district’s Board of Education in balloting Tuesday, April 4.

Final, unofficial results released late Tuesday evening by the Kendall County Clerk’s Office showed incumbent Kyle Klatt with 351 votes, followed by Tim Waldrop, also an incumbent, with 319 votes. Third in balloting was Doug Lyle with 299 and Kimberly Velazquez, also an incumbent, was fourth with 275.

Another incumbent, Mike Jernigan, seucred 265 votes and Charles Schneider 236.