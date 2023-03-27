Crystal Loughran, Peru City Council, Ward 1 election questionnaire

Full Name: Crystal Piwonski-Loughran

What office are you seeking? City of Peru Ward 1 Alderman

What is your political party? Consolidated Race Independent

What is your current age? 60 years young

Occupation and Employer: Academic Tutor - NIU

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Peru Precinct Committee Woman

IVCC Support Staff Representative

Pueblo Community Health Center - Board of Directors - Colorado

City: Peru, Illinois

Education: Colorado State University, Bachelors - Mass Communications

Pikes Peak Community College, Associates of Applied Science - Broadcasting

Community involvement: Volunteer Elementary - Tutor

Election Integrity Committee

Abigails Womens Center

LaSalle County Parental Rights

GSL - Guns Save Lives

YANA - You Are Not Alone

Public Education Committee

Marital status/Immediate family: Husband - Michael Loughran married 27 years.

One daughter and two sons

Why are you running for office?

I’m motivated in serving the people in my Ward. I have no ties to any special interest. I’m not motivated by money or greed. I will perform my duties with integrity and with a broader vision of what is in the interests of the overall community now and in the future. My number one priority is the closing of IVCH and bringing healthcare back to the neighborhood.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

In the past year, I have knocked on countless doors in the local neighborhoods. I have met many in my community taking the time to listen to their questions and concerns. I value every conversation as an opportunity to serve the people of Ward 1. My commitment to my community speaks for itself. I have attended countless school board meetings advocating for parental rights. I have a personal interest in preserving the quality of my hometown.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I’m a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment. I stand tall and voice my concerns for the citizens of LaSalle County, Putman County and surrounding areas. I’m an active member of GSL and I totally support Illinois Sheriffs who say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register “assault weapons”. Sheriffs from across the state announced that they would not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. I, among others, believe HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Today’s headline - Illinois Supreme Court to determine fate of cash bail. A provision of the SAFE-T act eliminating cash bail was the subject of review. I agree with an Illinois judge who has ruled that the portion of the SAFE-T Act that ends cash bail in the state is unconstitutional. I strongly support the Peru Police Department and will do everything in my power to ensure the department has the necessary resources in protecting our neighborhoods and the community at large. I back the Blue. I love and take pride in my safe and quiet neighborhood. I know all my immediate neighbors and they trust me to do the best for the Ward. I look forward to representing all of Ward 1. Peru is our home until the good Lord comes for us.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

My assessment of how the state of Illinois handle the pandemic was a complete overreach. Mandating vaccines, closing local business, and masking our children, all were aligned with covid monies. Big box stores like Walmart were allowed to remain open while local mom-and-pop businesses were forced to close their doors. Children suffered the worst of it. They lost valuable school time. We experienced an awful number of fatalities at the LaSalle Veterans Home. Many employees were forced to get vaccinated or lose their employment. Overall, Mayor Kolowski did his best and I respect him for that. It was uncharted territory.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned how it affected family and friends. Don’t believe everything you read or hear. Narratives are produced and directed like a Hollywood script. My grandfather always said, “Don’t buy any wooden nickels.” We’d still be on lockdown if it weren’t for brave Americans who fought for our Constitutional Rights.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

My number one concern is the closing of IVCH. Peru’s economic development relied on the city’s jewel, the hospital, along with strong schools and easy access to IVCH and surrounding healthcare. The absents of IVCH has impacted Americans in local neighborhoods. IVCH provided necessary healthcare, emergency trauma care, surgeries, radiology, and most importantly babies. IVCH is canceled until further notice. The administrative leadership governing IVCH has failed, impacting our families and friends. They are experiencing uncertain pensions, unemployment, and the much-needed nursing program at IVCC. As your Alderman, I will work toward open communication with high-ranking politicians. This community elected State Representatives. We need their help. A financial forensic audit is a good idea too. The people should be kept informed.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The demographic in Ward 1 is primarily an aging population on fixed monthly incomes. Any new taxes would burden the old folks who reside near or live in Liberty Village. Liberty Village was designed and developed to accommodate senior citizens who need access to specialized healthcare. Taxes are not the answer to all your wants, rather your needs. Frivolous spending can lead to mismanagement of resources, leading to maxed out budgets and financial shortfalls. Common sense is the tool I will bring to the Peru City Counsel.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

This is a loaded question! How does selling weed lower the tax burden? There’s a time and place for marijuana dispensaries in designated locations. Proceeds from selling weed should benefit property owners. The tax should be earmarked and paid directly to the taxpayer in a dividend. It’s a crop.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Projects and infrastructure translate into spending tax dollars. In ward 1, I enjoy the opportunity in speaking with my constituents. I’ve learned a lot about their needs. Speeding traffic on Pulaski Street needs a simple speed bump pattern slowing traffic. Some folks need help with special permits in building handicap ramps. Layers of bureaucracy have complicated efforts in improving their property. Many folks have crumbling concrete sidewalks, sliding retaining walls, bad roads, and flooding due to poor drainage. McKinley Park is in need of a handicapped/special needs swing on the playground. Westclox is still an eye soar and neighbors have been patient in hopes of the city one day cleaning up the fire damage from a decade ago. Each Alderman has three Precincts. Each Precinct should be evaluated, and then top priorities submitted. Some folks didn’t even know they had an Alderman/representative or hadn’t seen or heard from there Alderman in years. I want to be your Alderman.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I took the code of fair campaign practices and will defend and uphold the right of every qualified American voter to full and equal participation in the electoral process. I’m one-hundred percent confident in the LaSalle County Clerk, Jennifer Ebner. I commit to the voters of my Ward 1 that I will accept their decision in the Consolidated Election, April 4, 2023

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I would love to see a transparent US government. But the US Government is bloated and crowded in nepotism and cronyism. Local governments are where the people are, and I support transparency.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely, I believe in the Freedom of Information Act. A FOIA request is the necessary tool when requesting critical information at getting to the truth. Government records should be accessed freely and if not a FOIA can resolve the dispute. Freedom of Information Act has teeth! I support the Freedom of Information Act.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Absolutely not! I work for the people and the people only. I have no special interest and I’m not motivated by greed or money. Secrets lead to downfalls. I want light to shine on my elected office. I want City Hall to be a place of hope and cheer for all. Peru is a great place to live.