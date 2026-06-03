Streator man faces up to 3 years for abusing dog

A Streator man faces up to three years in prison if convicted of sexually abusing a dog.

Daniel A. McMeen, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday and awaits a first appearance Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

He is charged with six counts of sexual contact with an animal, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years, though the law provides for alternate sentencing options besides prison.

Court records allege six specific acts to have occurred between May 9 and May 14. The dog, prosecutors said, was not seriously injured.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Wednesday that Illinois Supreme Court rules restrict him from commenting on specifics of McMeen’s case. However, Navarro said he’s practiced law for 42 years and the only comparable cases he’s handled were charges stemming from illegal dog fights and cockfighting.

“But nothing involving this type of conduct – at all,” Navarro said.

Notably, the alleged acts were video-recorded. That information came not from the criminal records but instead from an order of protection filed May 14 against McMeen by a Streator woman.

The petitioner, who asked to have McMeen barred from any contact with her pets, said a video camera picked up McMeen engaged in activities recorded late May 13 or early May 14. The petitioner disclosed in her court filing she alerted Streator police on May 14 and submitted the video footage for police review.

McMeen appeared on Wednesday for a hearing on the order of protection. He advised La Salle County Judge Karen C. Eiten that he wishes to contest the order of protection but has not yet secured legal counsel. He also said in open court that he was aware of pending criminal charges.

Eiten granted a temporary order of protection until July 1. McMeen was immediately taken into custody on the animal abuse charges.