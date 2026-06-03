Starved Rock Lodge, Walls 102 launch songwriter series with live performances

An aerial view of Starved Rock Lodge on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center and Walls 102 radio station are partnering to launch the Starved Rock Songwriters Series, a free live music event series featuring emerging artists and established songwriters from Nashville.

The series kicks off June 25 with country artist Ken Domash, a St. Louis native whose songs have charted nationally and earned more than 2.5 million streams. His latest single, “This Beer’s Broken,” is currently playing on Walls 102.

The second performance is July 2 with Jet Jurgensmeyer, an actor, singer, and Nashville native whose family owns the legendary Nashville Palace. Jurgensmeyer’s single “Nothing On You” is also on Walls 102’s rotation.

Both performances run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Veranda at Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby.

Admission is free and open to the public. Additional performance dates and artist announcements will be announced throughout the summer through Starved Rock Lodge and Walls 102.