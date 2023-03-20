Mark Lobes, City of Lockport Alderman, Ward 1 election questionnaire

Full Name: Mark Lobes

What office are you seeking? City of Lockport Alderman, 1st Ward

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Technology & Engineering Teacher, Andrew High School

What offices, if any, have you previously held? City of Lockport Alderman, 2018-

Homer Township Fire District Trustee, 2008-2017

City: Lockport

Education: B.A. History, Eastern Illinois University

B.S. Technology Education, Eastern Illinois University

M.Ed. Aurora University

M.S. Illinois State University

Community involvement: Moose International

National Trust for Historic Preservation

Parishioner, St. Dennis Church

Marital status/Immediate family: Single

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to a second full term to continue the great momentum and collaboration the current City Council and Mayor has provided Lockport over the past several years.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Current City of Lockport Alderman

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

N/A

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

The City of Lockport is a safe community with an effective Police Department that works for the community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

N/A

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Collaboration leads to effective outcomes in a situation that throws unexpected curveballs.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The City of Lockport has been effective at economic development, and seen as a model for other area towns. A few years ago, the hard work of Lockport administration and the economic development team was rewarded by a nationally recognized organization. Our phenomenal downtown is a visual model of their hard work and success.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

The City of Lockport has reduced its tax rate consistently over the past several years as economic growth has accelerated.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

No

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The City Council and Administration have worked collaboratively over the past several years to create and implement an effective and proactive infrastructure plan.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Democracy only works when it is open and transparent to the people it serves.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No