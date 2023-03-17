Here are all the candidate questionnaires for Crystal Lake races

Crystal Lake Mayor, one seat
Crystal Lake City Council, three seats up this year:
Crystal Lake School District 47, one two-year term
- Courtney Hand: Has not submitted one.
- Jonathan “Jonny” Norquist: Has not submitted one.
Crystal Lake School District 47, three four-year terms
- Emily Smith
- Devon Hubbard Tessmer
- Kerri Johnson: Has not submitted one.
- Lisa Messinger
- PaTrice “Reese” Dewey
- Will Schroeder: Has not submitted one.
- Laura LW Stanton
Community High School District 155, three seats
- Stephanie O’Neill Macro
- Amy Blazier: Has not submitted one.
- Steve Kieffer
- Kathy Goerges
McHenry County College, two six-year terms
- Kirk Donald: Has not submitted one.
- Suzanne Hoban
- Alyssa Kueffner
McHenry County College, one two-year term
- Mark Daniel: Has not submitted one.
- Tess Reinhard
Crystal Lake Park District, three seats
- Cathy Cagle
- Brandon D. Rogalski
- Michael P. Jacobson
- Jason James Heisler
- John Pletz
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two two-year terms
- Timothy Sebastian
- Tonya J. Franklin (Write-in)
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two six-year terms
- William Stanton (Write-in)
- Adria Tyndall (Write-in)
McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two four-year terms
- Brian D. Meyers
- Jacquice Smith (Write-in)
The Northwest Herald is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email your preferred contact information to tips@nwherald.com.