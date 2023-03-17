March 17, 2023
Here are all the candidate questionnaires for Crystal Lake races

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian filed as a candidate Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Crystal Lake City Hall.

Crystal Lake Mayor, one seat

Crystal Lake City Council, three seats up this year:

Crystal Lake School District 47, one two-year term

  • Courtney Hand: Has not submitted one.
  • Jonathan “Jonny” Norquist: Has not submitted one.

Crystal Lake School District 47, three four-year terms

Community High School District 155, three seats

McHenry County College, two six-year terms

McHenry County College, one two-year term

Crystal Lake Park District, three seats

  • Cathy Cagle
  • Brandon D. Rogalski
  • Michael P. Jacobson
  • Jason James Heisler
  • John Pletz

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two two-year terms

  • Timothy Sebastian
  • Tonya J. Franklin (Write-in)

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two six-year terms

  • William Stanton (Write-in)
  • Adria Tyndall (Write-in)

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two four-year terms

  • Brian D. Meyers
  • Jacquice Smith (Write-in)

The Northwest Herald is still accepting candidate questionnaires and is posting them once candidates submit them. If you are a candidate who has not received a questionnaire, please email your preferred contact information to tips@nwherald.com.

