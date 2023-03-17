Here are all the candidate questionnaires for Crystal Lake races

Crystal Lake Mayor, one seat

Crystal Lake City Council, three seats up this year:

Crystal Lake School District 47, one two-year term

Courtney Hand: Has not submitted one.

Jonathan “Jonny” Norquist: Has not submitted one.

Crystal Lake School District 47, three four-year terms

Community High School District 155, three seats

McHenry County College, two six-year terms

Kirk Donald: Has not submitted one.

Suzanne Hoban

Alyssa Kueffner

McHenry County College, one two-year term

Mark Daniel: Has not submitted one.

Tess Reinhard

Crystal Lake Park District, three seats

Cathy Cagle

Brandon D. Rogalski

Michael P. Jacobson

Jason James Heisler

John Pletz

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two two-year terms

Timothy Sebastian

Tonya J. Franklin (Write-in)

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two six-year terms

William Stanton (Write-in)

Adria Tyndall (Write-in)

McHenry County Regional Board of School Trustees, two four-year terms

Brian D. Meyers

Jacquice Smith (Write-in)

