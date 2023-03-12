Kathy Goerges, Community High School District 155 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Kathy Goerges

What office are you seeking? Member of the School Board D155

What is your political party? School Board is to be a non political position

What is your current age? 55

Occupation and Employer: Pharmacist-Clinical Advisor for over 30 years

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not held nor have I run for any public office

City: Cary

Campaign Website: Https://electkathygoerges.wixsite.com/vote

Education: Bachelor Of Science in Pharmacy

Community involvement: In years past I was a Cary youth girls and boys basketball coach as well as girls softball coach. Additionally I coached one year of travel softball. Currently my involvement is making the decision to run for School Board. Additionally I do serve at the Church I attend.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married and have 2 children.

Why are you running for office?

Making sure all students receive a quality education with concentration on academics, in order to prepare them for life and work is critically important. Its the opportunity to have a positive impact on the lives of the children in our community not just for the present but also the future. Children are a precious gift of God and we as a community have the privilege and responsibility to care , protect and value them. Importance of providing transparency and fiduciary responsibility are essential to key stake holders , the citizens of our community. I hope to represent the citizens of our community by having a seat at the table .

Proverbs 3:21 “My child, don’t lose sight of common sense and discernment. Hang on to them.”

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a citizen of the community and a mother. As a pharmacist I have the passion and desire to help people. I also enjoy working in a team environment to work towards enhancements, process improvements and sustaining solutions. I have attended school board meeting to fight on behalf of the well-being of the children during the Covid 19 pandemic to encourage re-opening, removal of mask mandate and testing requirements.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have been attending meetings and reading from website as example IASB.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Parents and community members have expressed a variety of concerns regarding policies and the curriculum being implemented with very little transparency. I think the board need not be a rubber stamp for the administration and full disclosure is imperative. Looking at the proficiency rates for English, language arts, math and science, there appears to be considerable opportunity for re-evaluation of the curriculum and education standards.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I am concerned about making sure all students are able to receive a quality education that prepares them for life and work.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I am concerned about making sure all students get a quality education that prepares them for life and work. I do not think it should be the job of a school district to get involved with social engineering.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Again, as a school district our mission should be to teach all students equally and fairly.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

As a candidate for school board and potentially involved in labor negotiations I will decline to answer this question. If elected my fiduciary responsibility is to represent the citizens of the school district.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

As a candidate for school board and potentially involved in labor negotiations I will decline to answer this question. If elected my fiduciary responsibility is to represent the citizens of the school district.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I look forward to the opportunity once elected to evaluate the compensation and how that compensation is tied to the effectiveness of the administration, academic performance and overall functionality of the school district.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Again, I look forward to the opportunity once elected to evaluate the compensation and how that compensation is tied to the effectiveness of the administration, academic performance and overall functionality of the school district.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

If elected, I as a school board member would look forward to working in partnership with the superintendent in working to restore academics as a primary focus. I will collaborate with the superintendent to achieve the mission of D155 which is to :

INSPIRE EMPOWER NURTURE

Enter with promise, Leave with Purpose

And I would add to leave with an education that prepares them for opportunity to have a prosperous life regardless of which career path the student(s) choose.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe in local control and parenteral rights when it comes to social issues like these.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I don’t think there were very many public schools districts that handled the pandemic correctly, especially here in Illinois where many directives came from Springfield.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that many teachers and administrators were quick to accept guidance from higher authorities and readily shut down the classrooms. It was a disaster for our children and wholly unnecessary. Officials who pushed schools closure never had the “science” behind their decision and medical people and scientists all over the world are coming out and admitting they were wrong.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I don’t know what an appropriate level of taxation is. If the taxpayers are getting the services and the efficient use of their tax dollars it would be appropriate.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No. I think the current level is plenty.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

If there are wasteful programs or services in the district that can be cut , they should be.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparency is a key part of my platform and one of the reasons why I am running.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes