More Joliet candidate forums coming up

Three candidate forums for the Joliet city election will be held this week starting Tuesday when District 2 candidates appear at the downtown Joliet Public Library.

Council Member Pat Mudron, Quinn Adamowski, Glenda Wright-McCullum and Bob Wunderlich are to appear at the forum, which runs 6-8 p.m. in the The Burnham Room on the second floor of the library located at 150 N. Ottawa St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The forum is the second in a series at the library organized by the Cathedral Area Preservation Association and other neighborhood groups for districts that go into their areas.

On Wednesday, the Non-Violent Cities Project-Joliet will host a forum from 6-8 p.m. for all council and mayoral candidates at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 205 E. Jackson St.

Then on Thursday, the library forum continues with District 5 candidates: Council Member Terry Morris, Jim Lanham, Suzanna Ibarra and Michael Carruthers. Time again is 6-8 p.m.

The library forums conclude March 28, with mayoral candidates: Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Terry D’Arcy and Tycee Bell. That also will be 6-8 p.m.

Joliet-area pastors will host a mayoral candidates forum from 11 to 1 p.m. on March 25 at New Canaanland Christian Church, 225 E. Clinton St.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will host a forum for City Council candidates on March 22 at a luncheon, which is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center at 411 S. Larkin Ave. Reservations are required, and the cost is $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members.