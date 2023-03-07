Joliet chamber hosts council candidate forum

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a luncheon forum for City Council candidates on March 22.

The luncheon is being billed as “March Luncheon Part 2″ because a chamber luncheon at noon Wednesday will feature a forum for the three mayoral candidates in Joliet.

Reservations for the City Council forum can be made until noon on March 17.

The event is hosted in partnership with radio station WJOL-AM.

The luncheon and forum is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center at 411 S. Larkin Ave. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.

Reservations can be made at the chamber website, www.jolietchamber.com. For more information, call 815-727-5371.