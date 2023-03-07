March 07, 2023
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

Joliet chamber hosts council candidate forum

Reservation deadline is March 17

By Bob Okon
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry has found a new headquarters next to the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Joliet, Ill.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry logo is seen at its downtown offices. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold a luncheon forum for City Council candidates on March 22.

The luncheon is being billed as “March Luncheon Part 2″ because a chamber luncheon at noon Wednesday will feature a forum for the three mayoral candidates in Joliet.

Reservations for the City Council forum can be made until noon on March 17.

The event is hosted in partnership with radio station WJOL-AM.

The luncheon and forum is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center at 411 S. Larkin Ave. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.

Reservations can be made at the chamber website, www.jolietchamber.com. For more information, call 815-727-5371.

Election2022 ElectionWill County
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News