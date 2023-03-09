Joliet election forum to be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

Nonviolent Cities Project-Joliet will host a candidates forum for the upcoming Joliet city election on Wednesday, March 15.

The forum is 6-8 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and will include a translator for people who speak Spanish.

The theme of the forum is “Are We Safe? Do We Matter?”

Candidates will make presentations, and there will be questions for them as well, said Maria Rosas-Urbano with Nonviolent Cities Project-Joliet.

“We will make sure we have a couple of questions from us and a couple of questions from the audience,” Rosas-Urbano said.

There also will be an opportunity to mingle with candidates at the end of the event, she said.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church is at 205 E. Jackson St.

The election is April 4.

Those who want more information can call Doug Kasper at 815-608-1867 for information in English or Rosas-Urbano at 815-280-9693 for information in Spanish. Information also is available on the website, www.nvcpjoliet.org.