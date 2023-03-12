Paula Yensen, Huntley Community School District 158 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Paula Yensen

What office are you seeking? Huntley CSD 158 School Board

What is your political party? Democratic

What is your current age? 73

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Lake in the Hills Village Trustee

McHenry County Board

McHenry County Mental Health Board Liaison

Senior Services Grant Commission

City: Lake in the Hills

Campaign Website: paulayensen.com

Education: B.S. Michigan State University

M.A. Michigan State University

Ph.D. Michigan State University

Community involvement: Donor, McHenry County College Education to Empowerment scholarship program

Member, Rotary Club of Huntley

Executive Board, Age Guide of Northeast Illinois

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Michael Bissett

Daughter Jamie and son Jason

Why are you running for office?

I have a passion for public service, whether in elected office or in volunteer roles. As a fiscal conservative, when I learned that the Huntley School Board planned to take the maximum tax increase allowed by state law, I was surprised, especially when I found out that district enrollment is down significantly in recent years. One fourth of our high school students are chronically absent. It seems we are paying more for poorer performance. I want to help the school district get back on track and reach its potential.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have a Ph.D. in education, but I’ve spent most of my career outside academia, working to improve the lives of my neighbors and my community. I have taught adult professionals at the college level as well as GED classes for youthful offenders. I’ve helped to improve educational opportunities for young school children in Uganda and Guatemala. I’ve witnessed first-hand how children can blossom if they are just given a chance at a good education. Because of my wide range of experiences, I see the potential for growth in everyone, including myself. I know I don’t have all the answers. What I do know is that I will work very hard to ask the right questions.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No, I am self-taught through the experience of running for office several times and getting to know my neighbors. I like knocking on doors and listening to people’s concerns.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

The focus of public education is three-fold: prepare children for a career, teach them how to participate in civic society, and introduce them to the kinds of activities that will enrich their lives. We must deliver the best possible education for all students, regardless of background or ability. As a Board member, I will build consensus among the educators, parents and students about how we can achieve excellence for everyone.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I have talked to parents who have expressed concern over bullying, particularly towards LGBTQ students and students of color. I think students and teachers have been leading the way on this issue, but progress has been slow. I am encouraged to see that more effort is finally being made to promote fair treatment of all students.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Seven years ago a friend of mine who happens to be Black had to remove her children from the Huntley schools and move to a different district. Her kids were bullied and called the “N” word. There was no effort by school officials to correct the behavior of the bullies, and no concern for the mental well-being of my friend’s children. I don’t blame her for doing what was best for her kids. I will work to ensure that all students feel welcome and valued in Huntley schools.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I know that the Equity Action Coalition began a process several years ago toward more equity of opportunity for the students. I believe that work needs to continue, especially for differently abled students.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?Salaries — especially for new teachers — are too low if we want to attract and retain the best teachers. Conversely, the Superintendent is paid nearly five times the median teacher’s salary. I don’t support such a disparity in compensation. We have a similar problem with pensions. Retired teachers in Illinois can receive up to 75 percent of their final salary, but that’s only true for teachers with very long tenure. There are also well-documented cases of administrators collecting ridiculous pensions. In reality, the average retired teacher receives far less. The real problem lies in the way the pensions are funded by the state.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. I support raising entry-level salaries and reducing the emphasis on length of service and advanced degrees for determining raises.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I think superintendent salaries are excessive in nearly every district. Huntley is no exception. There seems to be little linkage between performance and compensation.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I would support a lower bas salary with a performance bonus for meeting or exceeding district education goals.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I will reserve judgment until I have had a chance to work with the superintendent.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I think the district should adopt the guidance provided by the NSES. However, I believe that parents should have the right to review the curriculum and opt out for their student if they choose.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think we handled it better locally than we did nationally. Despite the controversies, the district managed to educate students in an extremely challenging environment.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed how fragile our supply chain is, for everything from medical supplies to food and other basic necessities. We were unprepared. That weakness intensified the harm to our community early on, and contributed to the divisions that turned a public health crisis into a politically charged struggle. We know there will be another pandemic, and the next one might be much more serious. It might be a different pathogen, and it may be years away, but it will happen. We need to be ready for it so that we can respond immediately and effectively with minimum disruption to education. That means pandemic planning should be a major discussion in setting the district’s budget.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Our property taxes are too high. I hear it from homeowners every time I visit neighborhoods. Some are being forced to sell their homes and move away because they cannot afford their property taxes. I opposed the recent decision by the board to take the maximum increase allowed under PTELL. I understand the board’s reasoning, but I have always looked for ways to hold the line on property taxes. I have never voted for a tax increase in over 20 years in public office.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

If elected I will oppose any property tax increases.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I’ve voted to cut taxes and eliminate user fees without cutting services. It’s not an either/or choice. Is it hard to do? Yes, but the taxpayers elect us to make those hard decisions.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course. I’ve been elected to office in McHenry County seven times and lost twice. It’s never easy to lose, but I support our system of government. I’ve been a poll watcher and I have many friends who are election judges. They are all good people who are doing a very difficult job. They have my confidence to conduct a fair and accurate election.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more people can see the work of government being done, the more they will trust the results, even if they don’t always agree. I wish more people attended public meetings, and asked questions. An informed electorate is essential to good government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

100 percent. As an elected official, I have been required to take the FOIA and Open Meetings Act training a number of times. I completely support the intent of these laws, and encourage all citizens to use their rights under these laws.