Fire at Nehring Electrical Works in DeKalb causes $500K in damage

Shaw Local file photo – A fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Nehring Electrical Works on East Locust Street in DeKalb caused an estimated half a million dollars in damage, authorities said. (Mark Busch)

A fire about midnight Wednesday at Nehring Electrical Works in DeKalb caused an estimated half a million dollars in damage, authorities said.

The DeKalb Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and fire inside the occupied industrial manufacturing facility on East Locust Street about 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Firefighters searched the facility for occupants.

No injuries were reported, and all building occupants were accounted for.

Crews found that the fire started on a second-floor electrical panel at the plant, according to the release. The building’s fire sprinkler system successfully activated and helped with the fire response.

Firefighters used dry chemical agents to help extinguish the high-voltage electrical fire.

Crews brought the fire under control in about one hour and remained on the scene for just over two hours.

Due to the hazards of the electrical fire, firefighters temporarily exited the building until power could be safely isolated. ComEd responded and worked with firefighters to disconnect power so that crews could return to the building and put it out, according to the release.

While DeKalb firefighters responded to Nehring Electrical Works, authorities from nearby departments helped provide mutual aid to DeKalb for other 911 calls, including a small garage fire in the early morning hours, according to the release.

Crews from Burlington, Cortland, Elburn, Malta, Maple Park, Shabbona, Sycamore, Rochelle and Genoa-Kingston assisted, along with DeKalb police.