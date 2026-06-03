Lake in the Hills man charged with 8th DUI in Kane County after crash injures 6, authorities say

A man from Lake in the Hills was charged with his eighth DUI offense after a head-on crash in Algonquin that injured six passengers in a minivan, according to a news release.

Robert D. Barrett, 42, was charged early on May 31 with felony aggravated DUI, aggravated DUI resulting in great bodily harm from a crash and aggravated DUI driving with a revoked license, according to a joint release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Algonquin Police Chief Dennis Walker.

Mosser alleged that Barrett drove a 2016 BMW sedan south on South Randall Road in Algonquin and that, while he was under the influence of alcohol, he struck a minivan head-on, injuring six passengers – some severely – who were taken to area hospitals.

Mosser further alleged that officers observed Barrett to have slurred speech, red glassy eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath.

Barrett has seven prior DUI-related convictions, the release stated.

At his detention hearing on June 1, prosecutors successfully argued that with seven previous DUI-related convictions, Barrett posed “a real and present threat to the safety of the community if he were to be released,” the release stated.

Barrett is currently being held in the Kane County jail while his case is pending.

The most serious charge Barrett faces is aggravated DUI for a sixth or subsequent violation, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

His next court date is June 10.