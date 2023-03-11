Tim Waldrop, Plano School District 88 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Tim Waldrop

What office are you seeking? Board of Education Plano School Dist 88

What is your political party? republican

What is your current age? 62

Occupation and Employer: retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? school board dist 88 2 terms ,plano city council 2 terms

City: Plano

Campaign Website: no

Education: high school 1 year college

Community involvement: n/a

Marital status/Immediate family: married 3 girls

Why are you running for office?

i enjoy serving our community especially our schools

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

ive lived in plano for 50 plus years Ive seen this town grow also being on city council taught alot about how local government works

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

yes i have attended the Ilinois Association of school boards conference every year and various seminars online

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

no

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

yes

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

our administration staff does a good job with this

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

no

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

yes

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

no

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

our superintendent is compensated fairly with districts our size

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

no

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

yes very much so. he was hired right before the pandemic started he did a fantastic job of leading our district through that. He has put together a good administration staff. He supports our teachers and most importantly our students come first. Also has good grasp on our schools budget

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

no. I believe school districts should decide what to teach in that area. Not the federal or state governments

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think our county and our local government did a good job considering what they were faced with

What did you learn from the pandemic?

that things can go bad in a hurry, takes alot of people to work together and to have plans in place, when all said and done everyone did a pretty good job.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

yes

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

absolutely not

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

yes. also we have rebated tax dollars, thankfully our district is in good financial shape so we don’t have to make cuts, not many school districts in illinois can say that

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

i wish every government was transparent

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

yes