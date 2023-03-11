Tim Waldrop, Plano School District 88 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Tim Waldrop
What office are you seeking? Board of Education Plano School Dist 88
What is your political party? republican
What is your current age? 62
Occupation and Employer: retired
What offices, if any, have you previously held? school board dist 88 2 terms ,plano city council 2 terms
City: Plano
Campaign Website: no
Education: high school 1 year college
Community involvement: n/a
Marital status/Immediate family: married 3 girls
Why are you running for office?
i enjoy serving our community especially our schools
What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?
ive lived in plano for 50 plus years Ive seen this town grow also being on city council taught alot about how local government works
Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?
yes i have attended the Ilinois Association of school boards conference every year and various seminars online
Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?
no
Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?
yes
What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?
our administration staff does a good job with this
Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?
no
Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?
yes
Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?
no
What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?
our superintendent is compensated fairly with districts our size
Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?
no
Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.
yes very much so. he was hired right before the pandemic started he did a fantastic job of leading our district through that. He has put together a good administration staff. He supports our teachers and most importantly our students come first. Also has good grasp on our schools budget
Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.
no. I believe school districts should decide what to teach in that area. Not the federal or state governments
What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?
I think our county and our local government did a good job considering what they were faced with
What did you learn from the pandemic?
that things can go bad in a hurry, takes alot of people to work together and to have plans in place, when all said and done everyone did a pretty good job.
Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?
yes
Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?
absolutely not
Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?
yes. also we have rebated tax dollars, thankfully our district is in good financial shape so we don’t have to make cuts, not many school districts in illinois can say that
Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?
yes
What is your position on open, transparent government?
i wish every government was transparent
Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?
yes