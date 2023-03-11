Richard Huseman, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District election questionnaire

Full Name: Richard Huseman

What office are you seeking? Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 62

Occupation and Employer: Construction manager Hoffman Transportation LLC

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

City: From Dwight and live in unincorporated Yorkville

Campaign Website: No

Education: High school diploma

Community involvement: I am a member of the Cert (Community Emergency Response Team) team in Kendall Co. I volunteer at Harvest New Beginnings where I am a member. Volunteer on the security and medical team.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married. 4 children

Why are you running for office?

To help serve others in the community.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have 30 years experience on a previous ambulance service and fire department. I was involved in operations and also on new apparatus committees.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe in the Second Amendment.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime has gone up in Kendall County. I started a Neighborhood Watch Program in my neighborhood. It’s a good idea to keep watch over your neighbors & neighborhood.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think everyone was trying to do their best with the situation. Seemed to be a lot of uncertainty for awhile.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That anything can happen at any given time.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would try to insure the people that would be safe living in the community, and also those that pass through. Make sure response times are quick and done as safely as possible. I believe that can save life’s and property.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I would try my best to make sure the budget is handled properly without much overspending. Understand there is equipment failure, but try to keep equipment on a schedule maintenance program. Also, put gear on a schedule to where several sets of gear would not be purchased at one time.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, if it actually did. Seems a lot of the money is going elsewhere.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Encourage new businesses and homeowners to build and make sure the fire department will be prepared for the businesses and homeowners. Already have seen a big increase in new homes the past few years.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Everyone should be held accountable for their actions.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No