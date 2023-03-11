Martin Schwartz, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Martin Schwartz
What office are you seeking? Trustee, Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District
What is your political party? na
What is your current age? 68
Occupation and Employer: Self Employed Farmer
What offices, if any, have you previously held? township road commissioner
Campaign Website: retainbkfdtrustees.com
City: Yorkville
Education: Yorkville grad,
Joliet jr. ag. program
Community involvement: youth 4-h
Kendall county farm bureau
anything involving young people
Marital status/Immediate family: My wife of 43 years Kris
4 Grown children
9 grand children
Why are you running for office?
I am currently a trustee.
I am running to be retained as a trustee on the BK.
The current board has always been a great steward of the taxpayers dollar and maintaining an emergency staff and equipment our community can be proud of.
I would like to continue that role.
What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?
I’m a life long resident of Bristol, Yorkville area. My wife Kris and I run our family farm south of Yorkville
I always thought it was important to be civically involved in your community. I served on several boards
over the years, learning from each of them along the way. I served as township road commissioner for
14 years. My time there I gained a lot of valuable experience with the levy process, and budgeting of the taxpayer dollars. My history is business related, keeping a farm viable and growing isn’t always easy, it
sometimes calls for some tough decision. I use these experiences to qualify as BKFD trustee.
What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?
na
Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?
i plan on being a big supporter of our police force
What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?
There was so much we didn’t know, and the government was maybe overreacting with the mandates, but to them it was better safe than sorry. But it unfortunately divided and angered people.
What did you learn from the pandemic?
the first thing that come to mind after the safety of my family. Is how unbelievably important our emergency staff is. we need to make sure they have all the safety equipment they need and training to help the people in need.
How would you spur economic development in your community?
more businesses, less roof tops
Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?
yes spend levied dollars wisely.
Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?
i have no opinion.
What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?
na
Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?
yes
What is your position on open, transparent government?
government should be transparent
Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?
yes
Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?
no