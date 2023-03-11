Kristopher Lackey, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District election questionnaire

Full Name: Kristopher Lackey

What office are you seeking? Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 41

Occupation and Employer: Firefighter / Paramedic. Oswego Fire Protection District. Sub teacher for Yorkville school district 115

What offices, if any, have you previously held? On the HOA board for the last 15 years with 14 of those being President.

City: Yorkville Il 60560

Campaign Website: facebook.com/Kris.Lackey.BKFD

Education: 3 Associates one each in the areas of...

Fire Science

Paramedic Services

Teaching

I have many occupation certifications and accolades.

Community involvement: I have been active in the community since I arrived here. I am always helping in any way I can.

For the last 15 years I have been on our communities Homeowners Association board, with the last 14 as president. I have been active in the area’s football programs with 7 years as a coach and 3 years as a board member. I have been on various committees for both the city and school district respectively.

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife Cari Lackey 18 years married on April 30 this year.

2 boys

Brennan Lackey 15

Brady Lackey13

Why are you running for office?

To serve the community by suppling the best personal and equipment to effectively serve the community in 911 responses. This will be done with not only the fiscal responsibility but a commonsense approach.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been in the Fire Service in some compacity since December of 2000. I started out as a volunteer with a neighboring department. While there I received my Paramedic license and was hired full-time in the summer of 2002 to a fulltime fire department. During this time, I also worked part time for various fire departments. I am currently employed by Oswego Fire Protection District and have been there since August of 2005. On my days off I am a substitute teacher for the Yorkville School District 115. I enjoy the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade levels with my favorite subject being Math.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

N/A

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

As a fire trustee we do not curb crime, however I think that through community education we can reach people who are struggling with addiction and psychological issues.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

It was handled with quick decisions which created division and confusion within the community. This was not just at the local level but at the state and federal as well.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

To slow down and collect as much information as possible. Do not make decisions based on my opinion but on the factual information that is collected.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

By keeping the tax rate low and finding alternative means for income for the Fire District. I.E. Grants and ambulance billing to name a few.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes, by finding income from some other means then the taxpayer. Through fiscal responsibility and planning for the future. With the elimination of wasteful spending, we should be able to live within our means.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

N/A

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Come up with a 5-, 10-, and 20-year plan. This would include maintaining the buildings, apparatus, and personal. This way we can be prepared for large expenditures.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

We in a way already do. For example, HIPPA, HR related issues, and contractual negotiation just to name a few. These are things that we cannot talk about by law.