Kimberly A. Velazquez, Plano School District 88 Board of Educaiton election questionnaire

Full Name: Kimberly Velazquez

What office are you seeking? Board of Education

What is your political party? Democrat, however School Board elections have historically been nonpartisan.

What is your current age? 49

Occupation and Employer: Center Director at Huntington Learning Center

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Current Board of Education member since 2010

City: Plano

Campaign Website: No

Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse

Juris Doctor Degree from Valparaiso University School of Law

Community involvement: I am currently not involved with any community groups.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 3 children

Why are you running for office?

I’ve served on the Plano Board of Education for over 12 years. My 3 children are products of the Plano School District. We have great leaders and educators in our district and I want to continue to be a part of a Board of Education that supports and guides the growth and development of our schools and our students.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Having been a Board Member for the past 12 years, I have the experience with and understanding of the various aspects of district management such as finances, school safety, and educational development and programming. I am also the director of a learning center, which allows me to bring a deeper knowledge of educational issues to the Board. I also have had three children go through the Plano School District.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have not sought or received any training to run for the school board.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I believe that our administrators and teachers are in the best position to vet the most qualified curricula for our students. As Board Members we are made aware of changes or updates that need to be made to curricula and have the opportunity to ask questions but in the end I am comfortable entrusting judgment and selection of curricula to the professional educators.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I believe that they are but this is an area that continues to be evolving at every level - federal, state and local.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I do not have specific concerns about management of diversity, equity and inclusion matters. We have a very diverse school district so working with parents and students of multiple backgrounds, identities, and cultures is the norm. However, it is important that we always remain vigilant regarding the equity of access to learning, extracurricular activities, and student behavior management.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I think it is a topic that needs continuous oversight and evaluation by administrators and staff, but I do not think there is anything specific that needs to be changed presently.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe that our teacher compensation is competitive. We consistently evaluate compensation as it relates to the ability to hire and retain qualified staff within our district’s overall budget and future financial planning.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

As with anything, I am open to listening to different approaches. However, I would need to understand reasoning behind supporting this type of change. It has not been a current topic of discussion in our district.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I believe it is competitive with area school districts with similar administrative structures.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Not at this time.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I do support the current superintendent. He is a strong leader who has competently navigated the many ups and downs of the last few years.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I am a part of the current Board that made the decision not to adopt new district policies under the National Sex Education Standards.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel that our entire district administrative team and as well as our teachers and staff did an excellent job of pivoting during that very challenging time. All decisions were made with our students’ best interest at the forefront.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

As it relates to education, I think it taught us how valuable in-person instruction and connection is to education and learning. I think it also taught us the importance of consistent and clear communication. However, it did open doors for new ways to do things. Technology can be advantageous in many ways, especially securing more involvement from some who are uncomfortable in-person.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

The voters in our district are taxed based on the equalized assessed valuation. The Board has taken additional steps to pass on tax abatements to our taxpayers.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Over the past several years, the Plano Board of Education has taken steps to abate tax increases for our taxpayers. We are committed to maintaining quality education, programs and activities within our current means and budget.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

The Board is committed to tax abatements for our taxpayers. Even in doing so, we are not in a position to have to cut programs or services.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe transparency is important.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes