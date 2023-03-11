Ken Johnson, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: ken Johnson

What office are you seeking? Trustee for the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Board

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 72

Occupation and Employer: Salesman- Dekane Equip. Corp

What offices, if any, have you previously held? President and Treasurer of the Yorkville Lions Club

Treasurer for Cub Scout Pack in Yorkville

President of Polar Star Lodge (Sons of Norway)

City: Yorkville

Campaign Website: retainbkfdtrustees.com

Education: Bachelor degree in Business Administration

Community involvement: Yorkville Lions Club

Polar Star Lodge(Sons of Norway)

docent for the Norsk Museum at Norway,Il.

Former member PADS

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with three children

Why are you running for office?

As a trustee we are responsible for maintaining the integrity of our department. We need to carefully monitor our financial position to maintain a healthy department for years to come. Most importantly we need to be mindful of the safety of our men and women and also the citizens we serve. We are also responsible for making sure the rules and regulations of the department are followed.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have a Business Administration degree and 50 years of experience in the business world as a salesman and as a business owner. I’ve also been a Trustee for 8 years.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

N/A

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

N/a

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I thought we did as good a job as we could considering the circumstances.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That life as we know it changed. We had to learn to adapt and to protect ourselves and others.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

N/a

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

They should be financially responsible and find ways to eliminate excessive spending.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

N/A

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

N/A

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes. Absolutely!

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No