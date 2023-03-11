John Hardy, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: John Hardy

What office are you seeking? Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District Trustee

What is your political party? Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 54

Occupation and Employer: Retired Battalion Chief (Downers Grove Fire). Associate Director of the Romeoville Fire Academy

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Living in Yorkville Illinois

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/John Hardy for Bristal Kendall Fire District Trustee

Education: Collage, many fire service certifications from the State of Illinois, Paramedic, EMT

Community involvement: Youth sports

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my wife Chris. 4 kids and 4 grandchildren

Why are you running for office?

To serve the community, support our first responders, servent leadership, fiscal responsibility, eliminate wasteful spending, Focus on community needs,

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

With my professional and non-for-profit, I feel I can be a valuable contributor to the fire protection district. My background in the fire service, municiple budgeting, labor management and fire service leadership will allow me to identify the needs of the orginization and the community the district serves.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

No position

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

If crime is an issue we will work with our community partners to create a plan to address the issue.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The pandemic caused great confusion, division, harm, and stress for the community as a whole.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That a crisis can be detrimental to the entire community as a whole. Many lives were turned upside down and irreparable harm was caused to many; academically, physically, psychologically, socially, and financially

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Provide excellant fire protections and community education with the least cost that will support cost and low insurance rates.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Maintain current fire district facilities and apparatus in a proactive manner and forcast appropriate replacement and additions at the least cost. Attract and retain fire professionals by offering insentives to high quality talent

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

No response

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Expand facilities and apparatus purchases as needed to meet community fire protection needs

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparent government is key for constituent trust and support

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No