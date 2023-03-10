Mark Wise, Oakwood Hills Village Board Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: mark wise

What office are you seeking? Village Trustee Oakwood Hills

What is your political party? independent

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and Employer: Quality Engineer Durex Inc. Cary Il

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village Trustee Oakwood Hills 8 years

City: Oakwood Hills

Campaign Website: None

Education: B.S. Electrical Engineering Technology NIU 1984

M.S Industial Management NIU 1999

Community involvement: Village Board

Marital status/Immediate family: 1 wife

2 kids both grown

Why are you running for office?

There is work to do. Not many people want to do it. I do that kind of work.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

8 previous years on village board.

I am willing to do the work.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

The Illinois weapons ban is poorly conceived and a misapplication of resources. It has a low probability of positive impact to the safety of citizens in general. It also has a low probability of making it through the inevitable court challenges.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Not a problem here in Oakwood Hills. Our Police are doing a great job.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

No issues locally. State mandates were an overreach and not proven effective prior too nor after implementation.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That politicians will politicize anything, even if the results of doing so will hurt innocent people.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Non-issue in the Oakwood Hills community.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

All levels of government should transparently show the tax revenue and what it is spent on at each level in a format that is easy to understand.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Oakwood Hills currently has a good plan on the roads which are our number one infrastructure item.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

The more open the better. People should take a bit of time to get involved.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Totally.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No