Marta Keane, Kendall County Board 2022 election questionnaire

Full Name: Marta Keane

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board - District 1

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No public offices but appointed Chair of the United City of Yorkville’s Green Committee

City: Unincorporated Plano

Occupation: Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator

Education: Bachelor of Arts completed in 1987, some classes towards a Masters in Public Administration

Campaign Website: Keane4Kendall.com

Property taxes in Kendall County are consistently among the highest in Illinois. What would you do as a county board member to limit the continued increases residents see on their property tax bills?

While the County must hold the line on spending, we need to consider public-private partnerships to further goals and continue to seek grants. Furthermore, the Illinois flat income tax places a greater burden on property taxes to support our school system. We need to apply pressure to the state to change this approach to relieve the burden on all residents of Illinois. Lastly, we need to increase our business tax base but do so in a manner that does not result in more costs to residents, such as higher sales taxes and infrastructure costs to support the businesses.

Is there fat in the county budget? If so, please identify which departments or programs that you would work to either curtail or eliminate to save funds.

While there is some fat in the County budget, the vast majority of the funds are dedicated to provided services our residents and businesses need. Any cuts need to be strategic and we could do more in partnership with communities and the commercial sector.

Does the county sheriff’s office require additional funding and/or staff to combat crime in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision or elsewhere in the county? If yes, where would those funds come from and how should they be used?

One of the concepts being entertained is allowing sheriff officers to take vehicles home. I support the idea of evaluating this plan and with proper restrictions on personal use and an understanding of where officers reside, it is possible that this is a low cost means to reduce crime by increasing awareness of law enforcement’s presence.

As a county board member, would you support increased funding and the hiring of additional staff for the Kendall County Health Department?

The Kendall County Health Department has been working diligently throughout the COVID pandemic. As a resident that had cared for an aging parent with dementia, I was able to experience several services offered by the Health Department and have been impressed with all they do. I am told more needs to be done to address mental health issues and I intend to review any proposals diligently.

Do you support ongoing efforts by local municipal and county officials to bring Metra commuter rail service to Kendall County?

Since moving here in 2001, I was told Metra was coming to Oswego. Rail can reduce our costs for more roads and the maintenance of those roads by relieving pressure on them. I support finding the means in cooperation with cities, townships and the private sector to achieve rail service in Kendall County.

Would you support the county joining the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) as a condition for obtaining the service?

Yes

How would you assess the county’s efforts to date to lure new businesses and industries to the county?

So much of the County’s involvement is reactionary rather than planning. It is often the cities that offer incentives to businesses and allow commercial development in farming areas without adequate infrastructure, leaving the County to fund road improvements. I would suggest a committee be formed with representatives from the County and the cities so instead of competing against one another to give the biggest tax breaks, we work cooperatively in everyone’s best interest.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Again, I suggest working jointly with the communities to plan in advance and then follow the plan when opportunities arise for intelligent growth, jobs that pay real wages and benefits so we support a strong middle class.

If elected, will you enroll in the county employee health insurance program?

No

What actions can the Kendall County Board take to minimize the tax burden on residents while, not sacrificing services?

The water issues we are facing are something the County can assist in addressing. The residents of communities that are considering piping water from Lake Michigan are facing enormous increases in their water bills while residents of unincorporated areas are paying to have wells dug deeper. There are many ways to improve our water delivery systems, utilizing federal funds and many ways we can build better to reduce water consumption. Like many issues, we need a holistic approach instead of knee jerk reactions to providing services to residents.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Kendall County simply should not have the highest property taxes in Illinois and one of the highest property tax rates in the United States! We must do more to pull in state and federal funds, increase public-private partnerships and reduce the reliance on residents to fund infrastructure for business.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Kendall County?

We have strong corridors for growth and excellent school systems that provide employers with talented staff, yet many of our young people leave. We need to showcase all we have to offer to the types of businesses that are proud to open in DuPage County. We also need to recognize the gem that is the Fox River and the natural tourism we can continue to develop. So many communities have thriving downtowns along the river with a mix of office and retail. We should be striving to make the most of our scenic and recreational attributes that many younger people desire.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

We are fortunate that most of our crime is minor, but we need to be able to address the occasional serious crime. Staffing to address thefts and illegal uses of property that disturb neighborhoods seems to be adequate.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Wolf’s crossing is a heavily used road, as is Orchard. Both need state and federal funds for upgrades. Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support? Yes, campaign finance reform should include donation transparency, employment transparency - including consulting and other income sources in annual reports.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

It is meant to provide transparency but is burdensome, requiring staff time to complete. I support FOIA laws but would like to see our IT systems make them easier and less time consuming to complete.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Website access is key, coupled with recordings of meetings. Minutes do not usually provide a full picture of what transpires but a digital recording captures nearly everything and can be easily viewed through a website link. We should reduce costs by reducing paper copies of agendas and minutes. With key word settings, finding bid specifications, contracts, intergovernmental agreements, plan reviews and more should be fully accessible. Board and committee meeting can be done online, allowing more residents to participate.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

No

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I am against it. The very idea runs in conflict with transparency.