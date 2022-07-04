Kane County Board incumbent Wojnicki eyes mail-in ballots, hoping to overturn 12-vote primary loss

GENEVA – Among the incumbents who appeared to lose their primaries – according to unofficial results Tuesday – is Barbara Wojnicki, who sought the GOP nomination to seek a sixth term on the Kane County Board.

Wojnicki’s vote tally night was 881, a difference of 12 votes for her challenger, David Young, who had 893, in unofficial results.

“It’s not completely over,” Wojnicki said. “There are still 26 outstanding mail-in ballots in District 15.”

Kane County’s 15th District serves Pingree Grove, Virgil, Lily Lake and Campton Hills – where Wojnicki lives – and a portion of Elgin, where Young lives.

Kane County Board candidate Barbara Wojnicki (Photo provided by Barbara Wojnicki )

Young did not return a voice mail message seeking comment on his apparent victory.

Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham said there are still 352 Republican and 1,088 Democratic mail-in ballots still outstanding and they have until July 12 to be received and counted.

“The outstanding ballots that came in, have not made up the difference yet,” Cunningham said of the 12 votes separating Wojnicki and Young.

David Young, Republican candidate for Kane County Board Dist. 15.

The turnout for Wojnicki’s district was 12.65%, a little more than the overall 9.83% who voted in the GOP primary, according to the Kane County Clerk’s statistics.

The last day to canvass the votes and make them official is July 19.

Once the results are official, the winner will fact Democrat Scott Johansen in the Nov. 8 general election.