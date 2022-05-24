Barb Wojnicki seeks 6th term to serve Kane District 15

Incumbent Kane County Board member Barbara Wojnicki the Republican nomination in the June 28 primary, vying with challenger David Young seeking her sixth term representing the 15th District.

The primary winner will face Democrat Scott Johansen in the Nov. 8 general election.

Both Wojnicki and Johansen are Campton Hills residents.

In terms of the county’s finances, Wojnicki, does not support decreasing or increasing local property taxes, nor adding a retail sales tax.

Regarding local bridge projects, Wojnicki wrote in a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire that the completion of the Longmeadow Parkway Bridge Corridor “will greatly alleviate traffic from Kane County, as well as (from) McHenry and Cook counties.”

In order to keep crime low, Wojnicki supports the Kane County Sheriff’s Office with staffing, training and finances, she wrote, as well as supporting its pre-arrest diversion program.

As to why the county has positions remaining open for a time, Wojnicki wrote people leave jobs for many reasons, but they might leave the county for higher salaries.

“Kane County has been fortunate to have an array of the most talented and diligent employees that have remained employed by Kane County for several years,” Wojnicki wrote.

“I believe Kane County (employment) benefits are second to none! The Kane County Board works to keep real estate taxes to a minimum, yet work(s) to give Kane County employees yearly raises,” she wrote.

In terms of transparency, Wojnicki wrote she would like to see quicker responses to FOIA requests.

Wojnicki’s previous elected experience has been as a Campton Township trustee.

Her primary opponent, David Young, of Plato Township, said he would not turn in a candidate questionnaire, nor would he answer a reporter’s questions.