On abortion: What Sauk Valley-area candidates for federal office have to say

What do candidates in the Sauk Valley-area running for election for federal office have to say about abortion?

Before Politico’s report of a draft opinion that suggested the United States Supreme Court will overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, we asked all candidates running for United States Congress this question on abortion.

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

Here is what the candidates had to say, prior to the Politico report:

U.S. Congress: House, 16th District:

Michael Rebresh: “Only in cases of rape, incest or critical to saving a mother’s life from pregnancy complications.”

Darin LaHood: “As a father of three boys and a practicing Catholic, I am proud to be pro-life and have a strong record in Congress of supporting pro-life policies. I oppose abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, or a life-threatening impact to the mother.”

U.S. Congress, 17th District:

Litesa Wallace: “Yes, absolutely. I believe every woman has the right to make her own decisions about her health care – and that includes reproductive health. I was a strong and consistent proponent for reproductive rights during my years in the General Assembly, and I will continue to stand up for reproductive freedom when I get to Washington.”

Angie Normoyle: “Yes. Roe v. Wade has guaranteed the right to safe, legal abortions, but that right is being threatened today. If elected, I promise to fight to protect women’s right to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.”

U.S. Senate:

Matthew Dubiel: “They shut down the economy to ‘keep each other safe’ from a virus that has a 99.97% survival rate. They closed school, and then masked kids when school resumed. They canceled funerals and weddings. They closed churches. There were about 36,000 total COVID deaths in Illinois during COVID, total. Meanwhile each year during COVID, Illinois had 45,000+ abortions. Why aren’t we trying to keep everyone safe? Why are you calling it a ‘right’ to get an abortion? I want to protect life. Children need to be protected, no matter how old they are.”

Peggy Hubbard: “I am pro life. I will protect the unborn.”

Robert Piton: “The science is overwhelming. A baby inside a woman is a human life, not a ‘potential human life.’ It is fueled by a woman, but it is its ‘own being.’”

“I am in favor of more sexual education at ‘appropriate ages,’ not the pedophile indoctrination approach that the radical left is pursuing.

“I am also in favor of family first policies that restore healthy family units.”