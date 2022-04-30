Peggy Hubbard, U.S. Senate 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Peggy Hubbard

What office are you seeking? U.S. Senate

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Belleville

Occupation: U.S. Treasury (Retired) Law Enforcement (Retired)

Education: St. Louis Public Schools-Diploma (1982)

Alameda State College-3 yrs

St. Louis County Police Academy

U.S. Treasury/IRS: Tax Law Specialist 1-10 (Mastered)

Foreign Tax Law (Mastered) Social Security/Retirement/Pensions-IRA (Mastered) Sep-Simple IRA (Mastered) Capital Gains/Loss (Mastered) Accounts Analyst/Audits (Mastered) Account Management (Mastered) Tax Law Instructor (Mastered) Tax Law Adjustment/Taxpayer Advocate (Mastered) Small Business Tax Law (Mastered)

Campaign Website: www.PeggyHubbard.org

What is your position re-establishing the Child Tax Credit at $3,500 per child as set in the American Rescue Plan?

As A former employee of the IRS, I find it to be problematic. This under President Biden Build Back Better agenda. Allegedly, this is suppose to lift those families out of poverty? How? Many families that I have spoken to DON’T want monthly payouts. They would like to see the age of the Child Tax credit extended the age requirements from 17 yrs of age to 20, providing the child is maintains the same residence and is seeking higher education. This credit will cost the American payers $1.9 Trillion. This is an expansion of welfare state that will disincentivize parents from seeking employment. This become another handout, that again place taxpayers on the hook.

Do you believe that corporations pay enough in taxes?

Our current tax rate (federal) is 21% because of the Tax cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. Under Biden his proposal calls for increase of the top corporate tax rate to 26.5% Under President Biden’s plan it would call for a tax hike of 28% to pay for his economic recovery agenda.

America has the highest corporate tax rate in the developing world. imposing higher corporate taxes will only drive businesses overseas. lower wages and slow growth to the economic growth. The bottom line is we need to fix our tax codes to retain the businesses to remain in the U.S. a unified framework to fix a broken system. In 2017 we went from 38.9% to a drop to 21%

Our tax codes are the TRUE issue here.

Would you support increases or decreases in the amount of taxes corporations pay? Why?

I would push to lower the tax rate for businesses, lower the rates strengthen the economy and improve incentives for Corporations to invest in America. By lowering the corporate tax rate to, or below the international average would large even the playing field to draw more Corporations to stay state side. We need to over haul the Corporate tax laws to increase growth and capital gains.

Do the rich, defined as the wealthiest 1%, pay enough in taxes?

The richest 1% already pay an effective federal income tax rate of 24.7% This is actually a little more than the 19.3% rate that is paid by someone who only makes on average $75,000. But, taxing the rich, this only fuels and feeds in to the democrats domestic agenda i.e. Green New Deal.

They are already taxed at an higher rate.

Would support changes in the tax code that would increase or decrease their tax burden? Why?

There is a double taxation that is is in play here. Tax each dollar no more than once, is what I always said. our current tax codes doubles-down on many forms of savings and investments. an, increased tax burden on the rich there are things that we need to do to make taxation fair across the board.

1. Repeal the (AMT) Alternative Minimum Tax, or the “sneaky tax” we like to call it in the IRS. This tax code is extreme and very complex, complicated. this computation of tax phases out deductions, exemptions, exclusions, different levels of income. Mostly double taxation on the rich. it excludes taxpayers of the so-called 1% from gaining any meaningful deductions and often slaps them with double taxation.

2. Repeal the Estate Tax, this too is double taxation and seeks to penalize those who are rich and forces them to pay on income already documented and reported years prior. The federal estate tax i.e. the death tax.

3. Institute a FLAT TAX! It is not a current tax law standing of tax reform, Most economist agree that the flat consumption gtax would be the way to go to achieve true tax reform, I agree. We used this method with in the IRS as a training exercise to see if the computation would work in taxing the rich...It did. A flat tax would apply to a single tax rate not only the rich but, for all taxed individual”s

Do you support raising taxes on capital gains and dividends? Why?

No, It’s a form of double taxing. Government has already taxed the income it derived from, now let’s tak it again? No. Our current tax code double-taxes many forms of savings and investment income. this can be fixed, when overhauling our tax code.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a breakdown in this country’s supply chain. What would you propose to fix it?

Fire Pete Buttigieg

How would you bring back manufacturing jobs?

Open the pipelines for starters, those were some high paying jobs. Permanently Phase out all trades tariff’s on input used by U.S. Producers. Our steel, wood for home builders, and sugar for our candy manufacturers. Allow our U.S. industries to produce affordable products. ensuring the U.S. job market to grow. Open our coal mines and become energy independent. Keep the corporate tax rate at an reasonable rate, by doing so we can ensure a growing economy and better wages. expand and improve the existing trade agreement, with NAFTA and other deals.

We should look to eliminating government barriers to trade and investments. 2017 President Trump achieved this goal, with his “America First” agenda. Removing regulations that were holding back trade that left America last. Reopening our Steel mills, it worked!

What plans do you have to help the lower and middle class?

As far as lower income, I like to turn welfare into a work activation program. 80% of inner city children are born into poverty. Welfare should not be a one-way handout. Government should most certainly support those who need immediate assistance. Job training, affordable daycare for those seeking employment. community service even.

Return fiscal responsibility to the state government, 90% of cash, food and housing aid to low income comes from the government. Our middle class needs immediate, I like to see the plan that President Trump to lower the earnings taxes on our working class. taking home more money....not less. Revise the child tax credit from 17 yrs of age to 20 yrs of age with the prevision of that dependent child is seeking higher education and has NOT completed four (4) years of secondary education.

Do you support the idea that government can require immunizations against COVID-19 or other communicable diseases?

Over reach of government. The Biden Administration allowed 1.3 MILLION illegals into the U.S. WITHOUT this regulation....You can’t impose this rule when they didn’t enforce it with illegals. So, no. I do NOT support this

How do you feel about mask mandates?

I am done wearing a mask. Mandates are NOT a law. The government DOES NOT have the grounds to tell any American what to put on or in their bodies. I am the candidate that will fight for medical freedoms, I stand on it

Is America prepared for either another round of the current pandemic, or the next one?

No, Fire Fauci

Do you support new laws or regulations to safeguard people in the event of another pandemic?

We are already over regulated. Implement the ones we already have

Should Medicare be expanded to include dental coverage for older Americans?

We first need to reform Medicare, we have been running a deficit on Medicare since 2008. in 2016 Medicare spending jumped from $683.2 BILLION to $716.8 BILLION and is estimated to grow to $13 Trillion by 2025, and that just three (3) years away! Medicare is the leading driver of our federal spending . I like to see additional benefits be added to Medicare, But the higher deficit and an additional burden on the taxpayer, I will avoid

What are the top two threats to our national security?

Our Open Borders. And, China. If we as a country can’t control our borders? No one is safe. We need to make sure another 9/11 doesn’t happen. Last year the Border Patrol apprehended middle eastern men that were on homeland security terrorist watch list. What else is getting through? China, is sure threat to our national security, we have be infultrated by Chinese spies as high up as in our sitting law makers in DC.

We need to get serious about the imposing threat that China is to the U.S. china also has severe human rights violations that the U.S. government has yet to full address.

What should be done to eliminate them?

CLOSE THE BORDER! Our relationship with China has always been strained, China has assumed an increasingly hard line stance. Help improve the military capability of American allies and partners in the region. keep the restriction for shared space endeavors in place. We must limited China hard line stance with Japan, South China seas, and the threat to the Taiwan.

What is your position on climate change and what should be done about it?

I have followed information about the climate. and the polar ice caps have actually increased and NOT decreased. I stop believing in it when I saw John Kerry debark from his private leer jet!

What is your position on nuclear energy expansion?

Let’s do it! Remove this regulations that are keeping us from true energy independence. America has the lowest emissions in the world. Nuclear power has the potential to thrive in the U.S. if only Washington fixed the broken permitting process and nuclear waste management policies.

We generate almost 20 percent of its electricity, and 70% of its emission free electricity, all from 90% nuclear power! Look, with no injuries or death, America’s nuclear power produces some of the safest produced electricity out put. and by expanding we will grow jobs and lower energy cost for consumers

Should America invest in other forms of renewable energy?

Please explain. We need to look at repealing the renewable fuel standards. End renewable energy mandates. Remove the DOE from liquid natural gas permitting decisions and allow states to approve project permits. There is no shortage on renewable energy, the issue we have is over regulations that are preventing the U.S. from moving forward. We are bless with an abundance of natural resources i.e nuclear power.

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

I am pro life, I will protect the unborn

Is the immigration system a problem in this country?

If so, what is your plan to fix it? Are you kidding me???? Under President Trump 16,000 Illegals crossed our borders Under President Biden, we have reached over 1.3 MILLION!!! Fight to close the border, put back the Remain In Mexico policies that were working!!!!

Do American cities have a crime problem?

Have you seen Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Portland.... all of these cities have high crime and all are ran by Democratic mayors, Chicago has seen an increase of over 7,000 people shot and over 500 dead in 2021. With radical groups like Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA, our Democrat elected officials like the incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth standing on defunding the police. the people who are hurt by this is our poor inner city minorities i.e. the black communities.

Take the handcuffs off the police and place them where they belong, on the criminals. When you do away with cash bails and have a revolving door bail system? This is the direct results of liberal policies that are running muck and make a joke out of our justices system

If so, what is your suggestion to solve it?

Put back the cash bail, Let the police do their jobs and elect a Republican who will enforce the law, because the Democrats aren’t up to the task.

Should police officers have qualified immunity in cases involving alleged excessive force or other misconduct?

Yes....Not open for debate. As a former police officer, it needs to remain

Are there any limits to the Second Amendment?

The second Amendment shall NOT be infringed....Period

Do you support any restrictions on gun purchases or other stricter gun control measures including citizens’ access to military style weaponry?

As a Veteran, any gun is a military grade weapon....

Illinois, along with many states across the country, have legalized marijuana making it legal for people to buy and use it. Marijuana, however, is still illegal at the federal level. Do you support legalizing marijuana nationally? Why or why not?

No, for personal reasons. As a police officer this is a gate way drug. I have seen first hand the damage it dose. I will never support such as measure

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Nope

Would you have voted to ratify his presidency?

No

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol?

I was there, I know what happened. I will keep MY opinion to myself

Was it an insurrection?

No

Should people convicted of a crime related to their participation in the riot ever be pardoned?

They haven’t been charged!!! What is the charge? And, why haven’t they been given due process under the law? I seen people in Chicago assault a person on the streets, arrested and released within 2 hrs! There is no equal rights under the law here, and we know it. Yes, they should be released and pardoned

Should voters be required to show an ID to vote?

Yes....I applies for a blue chip with Facebook, in order to receive my blue chip I had to submit the following: drivers license notarized signed affidavit and my passport 7 I had to PROVE to Facebook that I was Peggy Hubbard and I was a legal citizen of America! After I did all this....THEY STILL DENIED MY REQUEST!! They said the information wasn’t sufficient! So, I don’t need and ID to vote....But, I need ID to Prove I am Peggy? Really?

Yes, there needs to be voter iD. I need an ID to: Drive open a bank account rent an apartment register for school get a job get welfare enter a nightclub enlist in the military leave/enter the country

These are just a few that you need ID for, so YES! We need voter ID

Would you, as a member of Congress, ever vote against certifying presidential electoral votes submitted by states’ official voting authorities?

It depends on the election and whether or not there was evidence to fraud