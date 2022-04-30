Robert Piton, US Senate 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Robert “Bobby” Piton

What office are you seeking? US Senate

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Precinct Committee Person

City: Geneva

Occupation: Portfolio Manager

Education: MBA - Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management (Management and Strategy, Management & Organizational Design)

Bachelors of Science Finance, Minor Economics

CFA - Chartered Financial Analyst

Campaign Website: www.bobbypiton.com

What is your position re-establishing the Child Tax Credit at $3,500 per child as set in the American Rescue Plan?

The inflation rate of the United States has risen to almost 9% on a trailing 12 month basis. On a $21 Trillion economy, this amounts to a hidden tax of almost $1.9 Trillion or the equivalent of about $6,333 for each of approximately 300 Million Americans. A Family of 4 is worse off by over $25,333 as New Federal Debt and Inflation has made the cost of life more expensive.

Let’s see, get $7,000 for two children - OWE $25,333 or a negative $18,333. BAD IDEA

Keep in mind, these families and their children will ultimately have to repay that debt. The Federal Debt of an Average American in 1975 was about $2,468... today the Debt an the Average American is $101,000. or 40 TIMES Greater than 1975.

This Spending orgy has to stop. We need to secure our Borders and allow wages for American Workers to rise to a level that is commensurate with the cost of maintaining our existing infrastructure and frankly we need some sort of Debt Jubilee on National Debt after We AUDIT THE DEBT and the Federal Reserve.

Legal and Illegal immigration has led to a “slavery like” class of people on US Soil and ALL AMERICANS are worse off.

My ANSWER should be obvious.

Do you believe that corporations pay enough in taxes?

US Domestic Corporations PAY TOO MUCH in taxes.

Multi-National (Global) Corporations are paying WAY TOO LITTLE in taxes. In many cases, Global Corporations are paying less than 1/2 of the tax rate of US Centric Businesses.

I would pursue Legislation that would flip this on its head and have GLOBAL Corporations Pay TWICE the rate of Domestic Corporations.

The United States should be self sufficient in Every Industry. I would pursue policies that encourage re- onshoring.

Global Corporations have gamed the American People for Decades and it is time to Correct this Monopolistic

Globalist Behavior Global Corporations, YES

Domestic Corporations and Small Businesses, NO

Would you support increases or decreases in the amount of taxes corporations pay? Why?

See previous Answer or - re-copied below:

US Domestic Corporations PAY TOO MUCH in taxes.

Multi-National (Global) Corporations are paying WAY TOO LITTLE in taxes. In many cases, Global Corporations are paying less than 1/2 of the tax rate of US Centric Businesses.

I would pursue Legislation that would flip this on its head and have GLOBAL Corporations Pay TWICE the rate of Domestic Corporations.

The United States should be self sufficient in Every Industry. I would pursue policies that encourage re- onshoring.

Global Corporations have gamed the American People for Decades and it is time to Correct this Monopolistic Globalist Behavior.

Do the rich, defined as the wealthiest 1%, pay enough in taxes?

Not all 1% of the Wealthiest are created equally.

LABOR or Human Beings Die... and their productive capacity dies with them.

CAPITAL for some reason does NOT EVER DIE... In fact, Depreciation laws allow corporations to receive benefits of NOT PAYING taxes, yet keep the Asset “working” in perpetuity after it has been written down to ZERO.

This distortion is magnified over time as compounding works its magic and as a result, Legacy fortunes that enslave Humanity take control of societies.

It’s a very complex issue, but I have started to work on a solution to have capital decay or age to restore the balance between Labor and Capital.

Would support changes in the tax code that would increase or decrease their tax burden? Why?

Capital is a Historic “Storage” of Labor (Dead Labor) Labor is Real Time “Active” Labor (Alive Labor)

I would pursue Tax Policies that examine the relationship between Capital and Labor and bring them into harmony. My bias would be to severely CUT the taxes associated with Labor and increase taxes on Legacy Wealth (that has been written down to zero via Depreciation laws).

The Depreciation Laws need a MAJOR OVERHAUL and this is where this imbalance will most likely be corrected.

Do you support raising taxes on capital gains and dividends? Why?

I DO NOT Support raising taxes on Capital Gains or Dividends “statically”.

Entrepreneurs and average American Workers (Labor) should PAY ZERO in capital Gains Taxes and Dividends (This would encourage corporations to stop hoarding capital as shareholders would demand the dividends if they weren’t being used properly. Capital Gains being at Zero would prevent bubbles from forming).

Legacy Capital or Historic Capital from people no longer alive should have to pay capital gains taxes and dividends on all monies earned as frankly the people that inherited the Legacy Capital did NOTHING to Generate it.

Live People - NO TAXES

Dead People Heirs - TAXES

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a breakdown in this country’s supply chain. What would you propose to fix it?

See earlier answer regarding Domestic Companies.

Domestic Corporate Tax Holiday for 3-5 years for EVERY Industry that isn’t presently on US Soil.

In fact, I believe 90% of all of our Domestic Consumption in EVERY Industry should be produced on US Soil.

How would you bring back manufacturing jobs?

See earlier answers.

Tax Holidays for All Domestic Industries out of balance with Domestic Demand

Higher Taxes on Global Corporations (Less Pollution would be a side benefit as products are shipped fewer miles)

What plans do you have to help the lower and middle class?

When someone pays in their entire life to Social Security, they pay in millions of dollars worth of Capital if it was properly compounding in the Private Market system.

When someone dies before they hit their actuarial life limit, and they have no spouse, and their children are self sufficient, the Value of their Benefits gets marked down to ZERO. Corrupt Politicians in Washington DC siphon the money off.

You don’t lose your IRA or 401(K) when you die, and I do not believe that the benefits that you paid into Social Security should be stripped away from your family.

This Nation is worth over 140 Million Millions (not a typo) or $140 Trillion. I would pursue policies that allowed the public to take their benefits into a 401(k) or IRA vehicle or stay within the government system.

This idea would allow Poor and Middle Class Americans that pay over 15% of their Wages into Social Security and Medicare to reclaim Power and Voice over their savings.

I would pursue Legislation that allowed Families that had a loved one die from COVID to claim the Net Present Value of the benefits that they were entitled had they not died.

We the People own over $100 Trillion worth of resources on Federal Land, the money is there. We need to exercise our Free Will to demand Economic Equity.

Do you support the idea that government can require immunizations against COVID-19 or other communicable diseases?

ABSOLUTELY NOT! Free Will and Personal Responsibility

Hundreds of Millions of free Independent minded people make far superior decisions to corrupt (bought off) or inept politicians and government bureaucrats. Don’t believe me; just look at the catastrophic results of COVID as a result of a compromised CDC and Congress controlled by Big Pharma and Obamacare beneficiaries.

How do you feel about mask mandates?

Absolute SCAM and provided ZERO protection from “so called’ Flu Virus (re-classified with a more serious sounding title).

If you believe in the mask, then it should protect you if I am not wearing it? Besides, taking it down to drink or eat defeats the so called protection of the “environment” we are walking around in, doesn’t it?

It was all about CONTROL and conditioning people to give away their Freedoms. Horrible... horrible moment in our History as a Nation.

Is America prepared for either another round of the current pandemic, or the next one?

America will only be ready for another pandemic if Americans don’t foolishly relinquish their rights to make decisions for themselves and their families to corrupt bureaucrats.

I Trust everyday Americans on the Street to make the right decision for themselves and their family more than some pompous academic know it all that has no common sense and humanity.

Do you support new laws or regulations to safeguard people in the event of another pandemic?

I support private market solutions to safeguard the American People

Better Information Exchanges that are accessible to All Americans about the status of what is happening with people openly (not through coercion) sharing what is transpiring in their communities. (Repeal Smith-Mundt Act of 2012 that legalized LIES and Propaganda Immediately to neuter Big Tech)

Free People do not consciously attempt to harm others. The corrupt few that do, seem to have taken control of our government agencies and our societal institutions. That is the bigger issue we need to solve.

Should Medicare be expanded to include dental coverage for older Americans?

If older Americans that can’t afford to go to the dentist need help, I am in favor of a Help exchange with verified users that ask for help or charity from other Americans versus yet another Government Scheme to “grift” money away from us.

What are the top two threats to our national security?

Voter Fraud

Inflation/Open Borders

What should be done to eliminate them?

Voter Fraud can be eliminated by a variety of steps that I will be going public with on May 20, 2022. Go to www.bobbypiton.com

End the Federal Reserve (Return to sound money)

End Illegal immigration Curtail Legal Immigration

These steps will rebalance wages with our cost structure as a Nation and prevent criminal elements and rogue Nation States from sending military aged men into our Nation

What is your position on climate change and what should be done about it?

The Science is very clear... Climate Change does NOT Exist...

Nothing to do about it.

I do believe we should try to use FEWER Chemicals in our environment and return to Independent Farming though.

What is your position on nuclear energy expansion?

I’d need to better understand the science and safety protocols before making a public comment.

Should America invest in other forms of renewable energy? Please explain.

The private market WILL Invest on its own if it is truly needed.

The government has shown repeatedly to be co-opted by opportunists that pay off politicians for special perks to siphon off billions of dollars from taxpayers.

Solyndra is one example along with Wind Mill Farms that were paid for By American Taxpayers but then owned by the Donors to the Politicians. Makes no sense and it is UNJUST.

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

The science is overwhelming. A baby inside a woman is a human life, not a “potential human life”. It is fueled by a woman, but it is its “own being”.

I am in favor of more Sexual Education at “APPROPRIATE AGES”, not the pedophile indoctrination approach that the Radical Left is pursuing.

I am also in favor of Family First Policies that restore Healthy Family Units.

Is the immigration system a problem in this country? If so, what is your plan to fix it?

See earlier Answers. It is a National Security Issue.

Any Nation that has illegal immigrants land on US Soil will have “excise taxes” added to ALL Goods that are purchased from illegal immigrants Nation of origin to cover ANY and All Costs to send those illegals back to their Nation of Origin. Protect our Borders

Regarding Legal Immigrants, we should End Chain Immigration and Any and All Legal Immigrants should have an Economic Sponsor that CANNOT enslave them in any way, shape or form.

Any Corporation/Institution/Individual that fails to confirm their workers are in fact Legal Residents or American Citizens of the United States should be held liable for ALL Back taxes and expenses associated with the individual that was hired illegally going back 7 years. This will crush the incentive to Break existing laws.

Do American cities have a crime problem?

Is the Pope Catholic? Bad Question, the current pope probably is not...

Do you enjoy breathing?

If you answered yes than you have my answer.

If so, what is your suggestion to solve it?

1) Enforce Existing Laws

2) End Illegal Immigration

3) Curtail Legal Immigration

4) Push for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Centers across the major cities. At least 1 STEM Center for every 10,000 Students. Wonderful after school alternatives to sports. Make them competitive and fun like sports and watch children from poor communities THRIVE and take control of their Destiny. This will ultimately lead to Less Structural Crime if we allow people a way to have Pride and Dignity.

Should police officers have qualified immunity in cases involving alleged excessive force or other misconduct?

I believe that qualified immunity needs to be reformed through a better set of laws than presently exists. Justice Clarence Thomas has written on this topic and while I am no expert, I would need to study it in greater detail before providing a public opinion.

Are there any limits to the Second Amendment?

ZERO. None, just in case you didn’t see Zero

Do you support any restrictions on gun purchases or other stricter gun control measures including citizens’ access to military style weaponry?

NONE

Illinois, along with many states across the country, have legalized marijuana making it legal for people to buy and use it. Marijuana, however, is still illegal at the federal level. Do you support legalizing marijuana nationally? Why or why not?

I believe in States Rights. Period. I do NOT believe the Federal Government should have ANY jurisdiction on the Pharmaceutical Industry as well.

I personally would argue against the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

I am in favor of it being used as an alternative to a corrupt Pharmaceutical Industry.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

NO, He DID NOT and I have the Data and Analysis to Prove it.

Come to my General Flynn event on May 20th, 2022 and see for yourself.

Would you have voted to ratify his presidency?

I would not have certified ILLEGAL Results

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol?

The First Amendment, fifth Item is our Right to Petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Given the 2020 election was stolen, this was a peaceful gathering that was manipulated by a corrupt political establishment and its propagandist media outlets to distort the Truth.

ANTI FA (Anti First Amendment) is the Terrorist Organizations that Needs to be investigated along with BLM

Barry’s Little Minions

Was it an insurrection?

It was a peaceful protest by Americans exercising their First Amendment Rights that was hijacked by the corrupt UniParty (Communist Democrats and RINOs) who appear to be the Insurrectionists.

Should people convicted of a crime related to their participation in the riot ever be pardoned?

Not the UniParty Members (Communist Democrats and RINOs) that organized the insurrection.

Should voters be required to show an ID to vote?

Voters should not only be required to show and ID, we should update the law to require that someone who votes in Illinois must live here for at least 6 months + 1 day.

Furthermore, Illinois should require the new voter to provide their last address and state of voting so that that State is notified to remove the new Illinois voter off of their voter rolls.

Would you, as a member of Congress, ever vote against certifying presidential electoral votes submitted by states’ official voting authorities?

Absolutely if the Evidence is there.