Thomas Pavelko, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Thomas Pavelko

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board, District 2

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Alderman, City of Ballwin, Missouri Village Board Member, Village of Lake In The Hills, Illinois

City: Crystal Lake, Illinois

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Bachelor of Arts (political science major)-- Marquette University. Juris Doctor-- Washington University in St. Louis School of Law

Campaign Website: tompavelko.com

What would be your top three priorities?

1. I am a fiscal moderate. I want to see the county budget run as efficiently as possible so we can maintain a high level of service but reduce the tax burden to residents.

2. I see a financial Renaissance coming as the pandemic subsides. I want McHenry County to do everything in its powers to be ready to grow business and industry during this re-awakening so that we grow the tax base (and lessen the tax burden on residents) and bring more good-paying jobs to McHenry County.

3. We need real oversight and transparency in our county government so that problems like the ones with the Regional Superintendent of Education do not occur or at least are caught sooner than 9 years later.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

Two things-- first, the budget has to be efficient and lean to get the best services for the most reasonable tax burden. Second, the county needs to encourage business and industry so we can grow the tax base and thereby reduce the resident tax burden.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

Continue to fund excellent police services in our county.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

Ease the burden of entry into business and industry to promote new business growth.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

No. McHenry County should not be in the business of taking ICE’s burdens upon itself.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

The County Board failed to provide adequate oversight over the office previously.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

Route 47. Route 31.

Randall Road, north of Acorn.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

Valley Hi failed its residents during the COVID pandemic by failing to implement proper protocols. Oversight and transparency is needed to assure great care for its residents.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

Often, the response to COVID seemed slapdash and reactionary. Systems and processes need to be in place so that the department has planned action and metrics to meet any disaster.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

I would not have approved the most recent annual budget. McHenry County government cannot raise taxes year after year and just assume it can raise taxes to accomplish that.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime will always be a problem but McHenry County and its municipalities provide excellent service. Police and related services need the sufficent funds, budgeted appropriately, to solve crimes quickly.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I don’t want to decrease taxes. I want to decrease government waste and increase government efficiency. I also want to grow the tax base to lessen the tax burden on residents.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes. Government officials are stewards of the taxpayers’ money so anything that provides transparency to the process is a benefit to the taxpayer.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

It is a great tool to increase transparency of government activity.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Simply that we need as much of it as possible.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Ease of entry regulations and requirements. This will allow businesses to enter the marketplace more quickly, especially as the pandemic dissipates.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Against.