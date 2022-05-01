Theresa Meshes, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

McHenry County Board District 1 member Theresa Meshes answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the McHenry County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Theresa Meshes

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board, District 1

What offices, if any, have you previously held? McHenry County Board, District 1

City: Fox River Grove

Occupation: Teacher

Education: Bachelor of Science with Distinction in Mathematics, Masters of Science in Mathematics, Certificate in Accounting

Campaign Website: https://meshesformchenry.wordpress.com/

What would be your top three priorities?

The three most important issues facing McHenry County is: 1) providing proper infrastructure for the current and future needs of our residents and businesses (for example; broadband service throughout the county, bridge and road maintenance, and charging stations for EV transportation), 2) assuring the proper environmental policies are implemented to safegaurd our groundwater, protect against flooding, and assure a healthy environment for residents and visitors, and 3) addressing the cost of living and lack of affordable housing within the county.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

On the county board, we approve all county departments’ budgets and decide the tax levy for the county portion of our property tax bill. In addition, the county board decides on policies that encourage or discourage business growth within the county. Increased business development within the county lowers the tax burden on residents.

The county board is charged with proper stewardship of property tax revenue. I am committed to assuring that our county policies encourage responsible growth, reduce costs for the taxpayer, and assure that county services continue for the benefit of McHenry County residents. I have actively communicated with the expert county staff about how each department stewards the resources entrusted to them.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

McHenry County Sheriff’s department actively engages with municipal police forces to work together on training, intelligence, and service. I support these measures brought forth by the Sheriff’s Department. I am especially proud of the Sheriff Departments newly implemented county-wide Social Worker program that is addressing the mental health issues. Incidences of crime are instigated in areas where people feel disenfranchised or underserved.

I am committed to supporting the initiatives that address the housing equity issues, the opioid epidemic, and the mental health concerns that precipitate crime. By assuring that those within the county have equitable prosperity and are well served, people choose to engage productively within the community.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

McHenry County is fortunate to have many resources such as the Workforce Network, the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation, and McHenry County Community College. By supporting the partnerships within the county and facilitating discussions on best policy, the county creates policy that brings business, infrastucture, training, and outreach.

The county does need to assure that our underemployed residents can access the resources available and are aware of the opportunities available in their community. Population growth and economic growth are interconnected. As our tourism bureau, Naturally McHenry, increases its outreach, we will see growth in the county as people establish themselves within the county as residents and business owners.

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

I do not support the lawsuit challenging Illinois State law regarding the detention of immigrants. McHenry County’s detention of immigrants was complicit in the unjust policies regarding individuals facing the civil charge of illegal residency. Advocates found that a majority of these detainees won their cases after being detained for years. Our facility does not allow any individual the ability to go outdoors. At best, they can view the sky from small windows. The lawsuit was a misuse of county resources in failed attempts to overturn a state’s rights policy.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

The County Board oversees the budget of the McHenry County Regional Office of Education and passes resolutions regarding implementation of the policies of the McHenry County ROE. As is the case with every McHenry County department, the County Board is responsible to assure that deficiencies are addressed whether that be with staff, IT, contractors, or policy. Unfortunately the former ROE Superintendent and the County Board had a contentious relationship for most of her tenure, and the failure to have legal compliance within any department should be addressed immediately without personal issues arising. As a county board member, I have worked to address issues that have arised during my term.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

The county is fortunate to have many experts working in the Transportation Department who actively work to prioritize areas within the county that need repair and maintenance. The staff sucessfully secure state and federal grants to assist with the funding of these much needed projects. As a county board member I support the work of the Transportation Department and offer ideas for where we can improve. Safety is of the utmost importance, but connectivity is also important. I am focused on assuring that pedestrian and bicycle traffic can be safely incooperated to connect our towns and villages. The county is working with the state and municipalies to widen Routes 47 and 31. The county is invested in creating safe routes for efficient travel through the county for business and residents.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

The top issue facing Valley Hi Nursing Home is the staffing shortage. The director and his team created a plan for recruiting and retaining skilled staff that is successfully addressing this issue. As a member of the Valley Hi Operating committe, I am interested in assuring job satisfaction for the staff and serving more residents who use Medicaid. During the pandemic the number of residents dropped to half of the capacity, but as staffing rises I advocate that we accept residents from our waiting list who use Medicaid. The committee will address funding a different case mix (private pay, Medicare, and Medicaid patients), building a much needed dementia wing, and new policies to support resident programs and staff development.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

McHenry County Department of Health responded well to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our county had lower than average transmission and hospitalization rates. Our staff worked quickly to set up contact tracing and faciliate public outreach. As a county we were fortunate that our staff were so dedicated that they took on increased workloads and responsibilities as they were understaffed and worked against public misinformation. The staff worked tirelessly to obtain much needed vaccines and then to distribute them fairly. They were transparent and forthcoming and were gracious in addressing the public’s concerns and criticisms. The Health Department has increased their staffing, continues to improve their methods for communication to the public, and is always dedicated to professionalism and training.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

The McHenry County Board had the opportunity to end their agreement with the US Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in May 2021. Many board members acknowledged the issues inherent with the county detaining immigrants. It was clear to me that the agreement was coming to an end soon since each month the federal government was decreasing the number of detainees being housed in McHenry County and the Illinois government and county residents were seeking an end to detention.

I spoke with many advocates for immigrants and asked for a tour of our county jail to determine how McHenry County was implementing the agreement. I was a strong advocate to end the agreement and if the county board had voted to end the agreement then it would have ended on the county’s terms and saved resources used for the lawsuit that failed to overturn the Illinois Way Forward Act that passed August 2021. In addition, the decision to maintain the agreement spoke to the county’s view of the advocates and immigrants who were adversely effected by the policy.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I am fortunate that I live in an area of the county that does not have a crime problem. In order to address issues of crime prevention within the county, the county must address the mental health issues that were exasberated by the pandemic, the opioid epidemic, and issues of economic disparity. The McHenry County Mental Health Board works to assure access to mental health services and reduce the stigma associated with seeking help. The McHelp App is a resource to all people in our community. In regards to the opioid epidemic, the County has been awarded a $3.41 settlement against large opioid manufacturers. This settlement must be used in a variety of ways to make restitution for the impact opioids have made in our community. We will reduce crime by serving those in need, helping recovering addicts return to normalcy and productively engage in the community, by boosting education and outreach, and by investing in communities most impacted. We have already used some of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest in programs for job training and affordable housing. People who see the opportunity in their community do not resort to criminal acts. It is important that the county board members actively pursue programs and policy that support the economic growth throughout the county and partnerships between the county departments and the municipalities.

When crimes do occur within the county we have partnership between the McHenry County Sheriff’s department and the independent municipal police forces. It is vital that the County Board support programs that assist in these partnerships. Shared training and resources are vital to the safety of the county. The Board recently approved the aquisition of a municipal building in Cary by the McHenry County Sheriff’s department to create a training center. This is important that there are local training opportunities within the county and open communication between police forces.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I live in Fox River Grove so I appreciate the completed Randall Road project. Looking forward I would like to see the Route 14 bridge over the Fox River be made more accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists. It is difficult to traverse over the bridge safely and there is not a safe pedestrian path that connects Fox River Grove and Cary. Our roads are well maintained, but pedestrain use is reduced by a lack of sidewalks and connectivity within the area. In order to accomplish the goal of creating safe travel for bicyclists and pedestrians the county needs to work with local entities to successfully plan implementation.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

The property taxes for McHenry County residents is too high and it impedes population growth in the county. Many entities impose a tax levy other than county, such as individual towns and villages, the school districts, the park districts, the library, and the fire districts. In order to decrease property taxes, the county must lead in sharing partnerships and resources. The McHenry County Council of Governments works to create partnerships and faciliate discussion. The county board did decrease the county tax levy without a decrease in services. The county must help other taxing districts so that they can decrease the tax levy without a loss of the services that they provide. With further review of the services and funding avenues, it may be necessary that fees for documents or programming may have to increase. Other areas of savings can be found in utilizing existing staff over contractors for studies and program implementation.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

It important that people trust their government. This trust can only occur when staff and elected officals hold themselves to a high ethical standard. I found during my time on the county board that the county does hold itself to a high ethical standard. The State of Illinois has strong ethics laws that must be adhered to when it comes to transparency, gifting, and patronage.

The county cannot allow staff or elected leaders to threaten or harass individuals. Although I have not witnessed this behavior, I am aware that it occured in the past. When one is found to have misused their office or position they must be required to resign or be removed. When one fails at the duties of their office or position, they must either fulfill the duty within a timely manner or be removed.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I believe that the Illinois Freedom of Information Act is important in assuring full transparency of government actions and policy. There is a document and staff cost to assuring that FOIA requests are fully complied with in a timely manner. However, it is important that the public have this tool to assure good representation and just treatment. With the implementation of cameras on law enforcement there will be more information that must be stored and accessible for FOIA requests.

I do support the document costs for FOIA requests because it assists in the cost to the taxpayer of staff and resources. In addition, it assures that requests are sincere in the desire for transparency and not an attempt to impede good governance by multiple requests.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

The Open Meetings Act assures that all county business is openly discussed an accessible to the community through the timely posting of meeting dates and the meeting recordings located on the Meeting Portal of the McHenry County Government website. I support the communication with local journalists and news outlets so that the public is aware of measures, plans, studies, and opportunities for public comment. I am very committed to talking to any interested party about their concerns and working to find resolution for issues that need to be addressed in McHenry County.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I am interested in a consortium of local businesses to meet regularly to discuss policy that the county board should consider. They could report once a quarter at the Committee of the Whole about their policy initiatives. Local business owners are best suited to create policy ideas for how local business can be boosted. The McHenry County Economic Development Corporation does work for this goal, but the county board serves better with more direct input from the community.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Government employees and officials must be transparent to the community that they serve. Nondisclosure agreements do threaten that transparency. However I am agreeable that there may be necessary situations where a non-disclosure agreement serves the public’s interest. I feel that in this situation, an unbiased arbritrator or judicial committee needs to create the non-disclosure terms and a date when the information is accessible to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

I would be against government officials and employees signing non-disclosure agreements with private business unless an unbiased arbitrator or a judicial committee had created this agreement in the public’s interest with terms for when a Freedom of Information Act request could be filed.