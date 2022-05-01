Sherry Williams, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Sherry Williams

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 5

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Lockport Township Collector

City: Crest Hill

Occupation: Retired

Education: B.S. Psychology, Illinois State University

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

I believe that all of these areas need to be better addressed, but I think the focus should be on economic development, particularly in the communities where there is higher unemployment, and higher crime rates.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

The communities that have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs should be given priority in the allocation of the marijuana sales tax. The revenue should be used to develop educational and training programs for these residents in these communities, with the goal of teaching them the skills needed to qualify for good, living wage jobs, and/or to start businesses of their own.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I think the old courthouse should be redeveloped, if possible.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

The County Executive form of government seems to be working for Will County.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

When hiring and contracting, consideration should be given to ensuring that employees and contractors reflect the communities being served.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

I support raising the salaries of countywide elected officials to be more in line with other countywide elected officials in the surrounding area.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

Preventing overdose deaths can only be accomplished by preventing opioid abuse and addiction. As with other substance abuse, helping those who have become addicted by providing medical and mental help is needed.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

By actively seeking businesses to settle in Will County that will provide jobs that offer living wages. I would also work to increase the wages of current employees, which would attract a more stable work force, which in turn would improve the local economy.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I don’t know if the local crime rate is any higher than in other communities, but I think the perception is that there is a crime problem. If residents don’t feel safe, then something needs to be done to make them feel safe.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

The I80 bridge is definitely a priority, but there are also many local roads that are greatly in need of repair.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

If the taxes can be decreased without there being a significant impact on the County, then I would support such a decrease.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I do not feel that stronger County government ethics laws are needed.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I believe the Freedom of Information Act can be a useful investigative tool.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

I support government transparency, and if elected, I will do whatever I can to maintain that transparency.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would push to explore possible incentives to boost local businesses.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I do not believe that government employees should be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreement with private businesses.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I am opposed to government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses.