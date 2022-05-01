Philip Juarez, Will County Board Primary Election Questionnaire

Will County Board District 5 candidate Philip Juarez answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Will County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Philip Juarez

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 5

What offices, if any, have you previously held? New Lenox Township Collector.

City: New Lenox

Occupation: Service Specialist Ecolab

Education: Bachelors Degree Business Administration.

Campaign Website: www.philjuarez.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

Will County can benefit from improving infrastructure including repairing and rebuilding decaying bridges. I would also be open to see how Will County can benefit Economically from the federal aid. Maybe grants to new or existing businesses.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

I believe the board should focus on mental health. Suicide is one of the leading cause of death especially amongst the adolescents population.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I think a new smaller building should be built, used for offices, and other Administrative matters. Also parking should be expanded, and a green area should placed.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

I have no objection either way. I think it should be left up to the citizens via a referendum. I will work hard for the residence no matter what form of government they choose.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

Diversity is a good thing and is inevitable. We need to encourage all ethnic groups who are willing, participate in all bidding projects. However, I firmly believe that bids should go to the most qualified companies as long as the deal is reasonable and fall within the legal guidelines.

The annual salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

No, I do not believe the county will be better served if officials are paid more. I firmly disagree with a pay raise for elected officials. If anyone deserve money, it’s the people, via a tax break. Let’s put money back in the residents hands.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

We need to inquire on what more is needed from the substance use initiative office to combat opioid overdose and support them on it. Also, fight for harder jail sentences for individuals for sell illegal Opioids.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Give businesses tax breaks and rebates so that they can expand. This will bring newer businesses to the county.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Crime is always going to be an issue especially being the 3rd largest county in the state. We need to fully defend and support our law enforcement. Let out law enforcement do their jobs correctly.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Well an inspection needs to be conducted on the roads and bridges that are in the worst condition and in need of repairs. I would like to see more discussion on expanding the Lockport ninth street rt 7 bridge.

I believe Will county can benefit from expanding this bridge.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes, I believe the residence would be better served by putting money back into their pockets.

No need to make up any difference. We just need to be better stewards of tax money and spend wisely.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Ethics are important and I will leave it up to legal to make sure ethics are being upheld. It’s important that Government officials act with integrity and hold each other accountable.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I believe FOIA is fair, transparent, and necessary to keep citizens aware of Government activity. I firmly stand behind FOIA.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Transparency is important being in a job where we serve people. I will be a champion for being open, honest, and accessible to the residence, and hold everyone accountable who’s not transparent.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

Again I would give local businesses tax breaks, which will help them grow and expand. Repeal the fuel tax, so that residence have more money and they can in turn shop local businesses.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. What would government employees have to hide. I don’t believe they need this.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I am against government officials and employees signing non-disclosure agreements with Private businesses.