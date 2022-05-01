Pamela Althoff, McHenry County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

McHenry County Board, District 1 member Theresa Meshes answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the McHenry County Board primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Pamela Althoff

What office are you seeking? District 6 McHenry County Board

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Fox Waterway Board 1999-2001

McHenry City Clerk 1994-2001

McHenry Mayor 2001-2003

District 32 State Senator 2003-2018

McHenry County Board Member 2018-2022

City: McHenry

Occupation: Executive Director of a statewide trade association/contractual

Education: BSED Illinois State University

Type 10/Masters Northeastern Illinois University

What would be your top three priorities?

1. Continuing the reconstitution of a vibrant, proactive Legislative Committee/Agenda to, amongst other things, mitigate unfunded state mandates with no associated funding assistance.

2. Planning and implementation of regional collaboration to leverage resources and save money

3. Evaluation and redevelopment of County’s website to facilitate better communication, notification, and general information focusing on easier, more user friendly approach.

Taxes are a top concern raised by voters locally. What do you do within your position to address residents’ tax burden?

As one of 24 board members I continue to support passage of flat levies while ensuring new growth pays for itself. McHenry County has maintained a flat levy for ten years while continuing to provide excellent basic services. As one of many taxing bodies that serve McHenry County residents we strive to set an example of sound, responsible fiscal management.

Voters also cited crime as a concern. What do you think needs to be done to address this concern?

The County’s law enforcement arm is the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s department is, by Illinois State statute, an independent operational agency. The County Board’s responsibility for and to the Sheriff’s department is mainly financial in nature; ie: budget approval, real estate matters, contractual and intergovernmental agreement approval, grant assistance and submittal as well as indemnification and record keeping. Therefore I believe it is crucial for the Board to address crime concerns by adequately funding the Sheriff’s Department for appropriate staffing requirements, specifically patrol officers; annual training opportunities for all law enforcement personnel, equipment purchases like body cameras, vehicle computers, technical upgrades, etc

We are fortunate in McHenry County that our crime rates both violent and personal property crimes are way below the national and state averages. In addition the Board and Sheriff’s Department entered into a purchase agreement for a centralized law enforcement training facility (the former Cary Village Hall). This multi-jurisdictional facility, along with the proposed construction of an indoor shooting range on the site will not only save taxpayers significant money but will also promote cooperation and collaboration amongst all McHenry County law enforcement agencies.

McHenry County, again in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Department, McHenry County Mental Health Board and local McHenry County governments created a groundbreaking police social work program for police departments countywide. The program created in 2017 was in direct response to the increase in law enforcement calls for mental health related situations. Social workers will be supporting police departments in responding to these types of calls as well as providing valuable follow up services to the individuals in question. These types of programs reflect McHenry County’s ability and commitment to adapt to ever changing community needs and expectations.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within McHenry County?

I would first continue the County’s collaboration and financial support of both McHenry County Economic Development Corporation and Visit McHenry County.

Next I would work with my county board colleagues to ensure implementation of our strategic plan goals addressing economic and workforce development as we not only agreed on the importance and prioritization of this category we spent an inordinate amount of time crafting our goals including

county wide marketing and branding

identifying and developing strategies to promote the county specifically to the younger demographic

evaluation and creation of a shared strategy to rezone and/or reuse existing vacant structures and land

develop a program to match workforce skills with county employer needs

create plans to develop the Route 23/I-90 corridor as an economic driver

Do you think McHenry County should continue to challenge the new state law that prohibits its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Why or why not?

The decision to challenge the state law which prohibits any local unit of government from entering into a contract with the federal government to provide Immigration and Customs Enforcement was that of the County’s legal entity; the State’s Attorney’s office. The County Board’s authority is limited to approving the contractual agreement between the federal government and the Sheriff’s Department for these services.

In full transparency I did not support terminating this contract. I would have preferred working with Immigration and Customs on developing a system to electronically track nonviolent local detainees while continuing to provide incarceration services for known and/or violent detainees.

In addition I find it disturbing that the State of Illinois believes it can prohibit or limit other units of government from entering into a valid, legal contractual agreements.

What is the County Board’s role in addressing audit issues at the McHenry County Regional Office of Education?

Statutorily the McHenry County Board’s role is to ensure the County Auditor conducts an audit and complies with the state statute. It’s an oversight role; however in the event of any legal action the County Board, and individually each Board member, could potentially be held liable for any fiscal mismanagement by the Regional Office of Education.

The County Auditor also has the authority, if audit results support, to ask the State of Illinois’ Comptroller to withhold all State payments to the Regional Office of Education (until corrections are made/addressed) as this Office and the position of ROE are funded by the State.

What road and bridge infrastructure needs to be addressed in McHenry County?

The completion of the Randall Road project, but specific to the newly mapped District 6 the Johnsburg bridge project. The bridge is in desperate need of reconstruction and is one of the most used/accessed east-west thoroughfares in the east central McHenry County region.

McHenry County also needs to incorporate pedestrian amenities (sidewalks, street lighting) where appropriate as well as bicycle paths to permit alternative modes of travel.

What are the top issues facing Valley Hi Nursing Home and how should the County Board help address them?

One of the most significant challenges facing Valley Hi Nursing Home, and to be frank, most nursing homes around the country is staffing. Finding and retaining qualified, trained, dedicated staff, particularly after the Covid pandemic, is difficult due to burnout and higher, more competitive salaries and benefit packages offered by larger corporate owned and operated nursing home facilities. McHenry County Board has increased salary levels and benefit packages to meet the regional average and is advertising for these vacant positions in a larger geographical area as well as via different media venues. Fortunately in the last few months we have seen both staff hiring and retention stabilize.

Currently the newly established Valley Hi Board Committee is evaluating the need and feasibility of constructing a Memory Unit at Valley Hi; which has been identified as a priority in the County’s Strategic Plan. Support from the Board is high dependent on cost and market analysis. If the Board decides to move forward with this project a countywide informational campaign will need to be developed and subsequently implemented. The plan should also include public hearings throughout the county.

Assess the McHenry County Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What changes, if any, need to be made related to the pandemic or any future response?

My assessment would be Above Average under the circumstances. The County, however, did learn valuable lessons that are resulting in modifications, enhancements and new communication protocols. Immediate, Indirect communication with our constituency was both inconsistent and confusing. Efforts have already resulted in improvements which will continue to be evaluated and enhanced. Social media platforms have been incorporated into the County’s outreach efforts as well as an improved newsletter, email contact program.

The County’s Health Department with County Board approval has taken steps to enter into a contract with an independent firm to conduct a full scale analysis of the County’s COVID response. Armed with this analysis the Board can then make additional informed decisions regarding improved, better coordinated future responses.

If you could reverse one decision made by the County Board last year, what would it be?

I don’t know if I’d reverse any decision, but I would have advocated louder for a faster, earlier and more coordinated response with regard to the COVID pandemic and availability of vaccinations.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

I believe McHenry County is fortunate to be one of the best places to live in the State of Illinois. Crime statistics here are below both state and national averages. Local law enforcement agencies here work together (as I’ve enumerated throughout this questionnaire) to provide fast, responsible response times and provide great public safety.

Implementation of new technology allows many of these law enforcement agencies to communicate directly with their community members via cell phone and computer. Local investment in shared 911 improvements also keeps McHenry County residents and businesses safe and secure.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

In general all bridges in the county that have been designated as structurally deficient should be repaired and/or reconstructed. The State of Illinois ranks third in the nation for having the most bridges rated structurally deficient. The State of Illinois received over $1 billion in federal dollars to help address this issue. McHenry County Board needs to lead the way to ensure we receive our fair share of these funds.

Specifically, the Johnsburg bridge (as one of the most used east-west thoroughfares) needs to be repaired/reconstructed as rapidly as possible.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I support maintaining a flat levy and making new growth pay for itself. The County has been very fortunate in accessing available grant dollars whenever possible and as a Board member i will continue to advocate for investment in these opportunities. McHenry County recently received $8 million dollars in grant funds to assist with construction costs associated with the Randall Road project. These types of efforts will continue to be supported as a means to keep taxes low.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I believe McHenry County has excellent ethics ordinances. A quick shout out to former County Board member Suzanne Ness who lead the Boards efforts in developing stronger, clearer, and more transparent ethics reforms. The State of Illinois also improved ethical reporting requirements which I fully support.

All ethical measures that provide better oversight and give constituents the information they need to determine an elected official or candidates integrity and honesty in representing their constituents is welcome.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

As currently written I believe the State of Illinois’ FOI Act is an excellent tool. However, as with tools of all sorts, if used appropriately will result in a job well done; if misused the results could be disastrous. And the misuse is not limited to the individual or entity requesting the information it certainly can extend to the entity being asked to provide said information. When acting as McHenry City Clerk it was my policy to provide as much public information as possible in a format requested by the applicant whenever possible.

Constituents are entitled to know what their elected officials/government is doing.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

My plan is to continue to provide simple easy electronic access to all governmental meetings both at the Board and board committee levels. Access would be in real time as well as the ability to view all meetings at a later, more convenient time on the County’s website. Availability of minutes and transcripts should also be included on the County’s website.

Online access to candidate/elected official filings should also be made available along with email information for elected office holders.

An area that needs to be considered and addressed is informational access for individuals who are hearing or sight impaired.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

During the COVID pandemic the County Board mirrored the action(s) of many other local units of government is providing financial relief to area businesses via waived or reduced license fees in an attempt to help retain local businesses.

I’d also push for a more streamlined zoning process as well as continuing the County’s financial support and investment in the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation.

I’d also continue to investigate and implement more conditional use zoning friendly agritourism opportunities.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I don’t think there is a simple yes or no answer to this question. I believe under certain circumstances it might be appropriate to permit this action by government employees and officials and yet, under a completely different set of circumstances it might be absolutely inappropriate.

What I do believe is that government employees and officials should not be permitted to enter into nondisclosure agreements that involve governmental/tax dollars or are related to their official duties as employees and officials. As previously stated all constituents; individuals and businesses, have the right to know what their elected officials and government employees are doing with their tax dollars.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign nondisclosure agreements with private businesses?

As stated earlier, if the situation in question relates to the officials’ and employees’ governmental responsibilities and capacity or use of tax dollars; non-disclosure agreements should not be permitted.







