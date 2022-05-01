Meta Mueller, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Meta Mueller

What office are you seeking? Will County Board District 10

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board Member, District 5

Will County Board Majority Leader

Precinct Committeeperson Wheatland Township

The Nature Foundation of Will County, Director

Forest Preserve District of Will County, District 5

City: Aurora

Occupation: Majority Leader Will County Board

Education: University of St. Francis

Studied Education

Campaign Website: www.metamueller.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

Will County and the State of Illinois face a mental health crisis, and healthcare deserts exacerbate the problem. In some areas of Will County, people must travel up to an hour for healthcare services, including mental health and substance abuse assistance. I believe that we can fill these gaps and increase economic opportunities by expanding needed services.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

The revenue from the recreational cannabis sales tax should be used to help those most affected by cannabis prohibition. For example, the board could provide small business loans and education grants to families who would not typically qualify for traditional loans due to the prohibition of cannabis. This approach builds businesses, enriches communities and hopefully, begins to repair damages that have been done.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

The most successful cities not only have entertainment and dining but also have art and significant green space for visitors and their community. Therefore, turning the building into a green space that could include local art, festival space, a community garden, and electric charging stations creates a draw for Joliet and the surrounding communities and a revenue source for the county.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

There are 102 counties in Illinois, and only two use the county executive form of government. Therefore, there is something to consider by eliminating the executive role to maintain consistency between counties.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

The board has commissioned a study to find where we have deficiencies. Once we have the results, I believe we need to work with the leaders in those communities to find the best approach to increasing our diversity as a government body.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

Will County Elected Officials’ last salary increase occurred in 2009, and the surrounding counties elected officials’ salaries are considerably higher. While I do not favor significant increases, I think we should be more in line with our neighboring counties to maintain consistency across government.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

The opioid crisis is a multi-layered problem with no easy solution; however, having access to treatment is one thing we as a County Board can address. We can improve access to treatment and mental healthcare for residents in every area in Will County.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

Since I have been on the board, one of my priorities has been making Will County a national leader in clean energy. We are building an RNG plant as a new revenue stream and have welcomed new businesses at the forefront of the industry, such as Lion Electric. I will continue to search for ways to make Will County the Clean Energy Capital of the State of IL.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Part of my work has been serving on the Emergency Telephone System Board for Will County. In that role, I receive monthly reports regarding our 911 centers. I can see that there are areas where crime is a problem. That is why I voted to purchase body cameras for our sheriff’s Department. This will help them do their job more effectively and with greater transparency.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Interstate 80 is a significant lifeline for Will County businesses and residents, and it is in desperate need of repair from east to west throughout all of Will County. We must make this a priority if we want to continue thriving and growing as a county.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes, I support decreasing properties taxes and will work to make up the difference by adding to our revenue stream as we did with the RNG plant.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes, I support stronger ethics laws, including prohibiting elected officials from holding two publicly elected offices and fundraising caps for campaign spending. These two measures would reduce the number of conflicts of interest and reassure the public that their interests are being served.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

The Illinois Freedom of Information Act is imperative for a functioning governing body. Elected officials answer to the people, and the people should have access to discussions and decisions that affect their daily lives and future.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

Continue to support FOIA and encourage the adaption of law changes that make government more transparent.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

By networking with other counties in Illinois and across the country, creating “incubators,” spaces with access to mentors, grants, loans, and peers has created local business boons. Comprehensive programs like this help ensure new ideas become a reality and draw burgeoning talent to Will County.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. There must be trust between elected officials and residents for the government to work. NDAs with private entities undermine that trust.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Against.