Mark V. Revis, Will County Board 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Mark V. Revis

What office are you seeking? Will County Board - District 8

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Plainfield

Occupation: Regional Field Director

Education: Associates in Arts - Joliet Junior College

Bachelors in Science (Public Policy Major; Finance Minor) - Lewis University

Campaign Website: MarkRevis.com

The Will County Board has established broad parameters for how it should spend more than $133 million in federal pandemic aid including infrastructure, health purposes and economic development. What specific causes should the board focus on when spending that money?

I have a background working for an on partisan small business organization. During my time with the organization (The Small Business Advocacy Council) we lobbied the IL General Assembly to spend ARPA money on programs that help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and related fallout from the emergency response. The Will County Board could be spending this money on grant programs and other programs to give small business owners the chance to grow and improve in the face of today’s challenges.

One idea could be to create a grant program for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees that hire individuals that are still struggling to find work after being laid off/ furloughed in early March 2020.

Another idea could be to give the small business owner’s a sales tax exemption and allocate whatever the small business would normally pay, out of the $133 million. Similarly, the same thing could be done for the small, mom- and-pop property owners, but with property taxes, rather than sales taxes.

I would also like to see a small portion of those funds used to improve the educational experiences for students in the county. This may look like using some funds to host inter- school district events such as art shows, science competitions, sporting events, etc. This could be one way the county can help give our students a competitive edge over other communities across the county. Plus, our young people have had a tough few years and events like this could improve their social-emotional quality of life at a relatively low cost to the taxpayer.

The Will County Board has yet to decide on how to spend new revenue from its recreational marijuana sales tax. How should that revenue be allocated?

This revenue should be allocated towards mental health services and helping our growing homeless population. I have noticed a significant increase of individuals on the roadsides panhandling for money and this deeply frustrates me. No individual should have to resort to this activity to survive. Depending on the numbers, I would like to explore the cost of a community center that operates 24/7 that could serve as a place for our homeless and vulnerable population can go to for mental health evaluations, emotional support systems, and career development. A center like this would only be worthwhile and have my support if it can be financially sustained with a small percentage of the annual marijuana sales tax revenue. The rest of the revenue should be allocated to a rainy day/emergency fund for unanticipated outcomes like a global pandemic.

The board has been discussing what to do with the old county courthouse property. While it’s limited to using it for public purposes, what do you think should happen to the former courthouse building and the land on which it sits?

I believe that the building should be leveled and turned into an outdoor pavilion, community center, or some multipurpose piece of real estate that can be rented out to boost revenue for the county. My number one goal would be to limit any unnecessary costs on the taxpayer while rehabbing/repurposing the property. My number one goal would be to use the property to generate revenue through user fees, sponsorship, etc.

If these cannot be accomplished, the county should look to sell the property to a developer who can deliver a building that increases foot traffic, community, and commerce to the area surrounding it.

Do you think Will County should maintain the county executive form of government? Please explain.

Yes - I believe that the county executive form of government is something Will County should maintain. I do not support any changes to this form of government such as the ones being pursued by SB 1015. The county executive should have to bring items and proposed changes to the board for their approval - such as hiring outside lobbyists and consultants. The county executive should have to gain the support of county board members if they want to make changes to the way the county is doing business and working on.

The county is conducting a diversity and inclusion study of its operations. While the study is ongoing, what do you think county government should do to ensure diversity and inclusion in its hiring and contracting processes?

The county should contract and hire the most qualified individuals and businesses. However, Will County residents and businesses should be granted greater consideration when being evaluated as they are more invested in our county’s success.

The annual salaries of countywide- elected officials in Will County tend to trail their counterparts in neighboring suburban counties. Do you support raising salaries of countywide elected officials in Will County?

No. I do not support raising the salaries of any countywide elected official.

The county has seen an increase in opioid overdose deaths during the past year. Its substance use initiatives office has worked to combat the epidemic. What more do you think the county should do to prevent such incidents?

I think the county should work with school districts and local law enforcement to educate our young people about the dangers of drug abuse. Most studies indicate people turn to drugs when they are not feeling fulfilled in their personal and professional lives. If we focus on making our community fun, engaging, and filled with small business- centered commerce, the drug problems will decrease.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Will County?

I would look into getting young people, and families into our county. These are the very people that have the ability and drive to start businesses ventures that are in trend with the times. This may look like a property tax freeze for “x” amount of years when someone moves into the county.

I also recognize that warehousing is a huge piece of our economy here in Will. Ideally, we urge the large businesses and corporations that are looking to operate in Will County to participate in community improvement programs at their expense. The greater buy-in we get from them the greater the chances our residents benefit.

It also wouldn’t hurt to improve Joliet. As our county seat, we should all be invested in seeing our city thrive. Perhaps grants to small business owners (restaurants and shops) that want to move in and bring greater foot traffic to downtown Joliet.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Yes, it certainly feels like there is a local crime problem. Whether it be petty theft from cars overnight and catalytic converter thefts, to shootings in vulnerable communities, the people I speak with feel that crime is rising.

In fact, I spoke with one individual from a neighborhood in the southern part of my district who was concerned with an increase in gang-related spray paint on parks and fences in his neighborhood.

Additionally, many I speak with are concerned about the passage of the SAFE-T act by the ILGA. I am not sure what a county board members can do on this front other than build and maintain strong working relationships with state reps, and state senators (regardless of their political identification)

I think we need to increase funding to our local law enforcement partners while also working with these entities to truly connect with residents. None of this works unless our police are invested in the success and well-being of county residents.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

143rd Street Project in Plainfield.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

Yes. The county should make up the difference by reducing spending. The amount residents do not have to pay in property taxes will make its way into the county through increased spending at local restaurants, shops, and service contractors thus leading to a positive feedback loop. IL property taxes have been a pain point for too long and a responsible leader should figure out how to deliver releif without having to sacrifice the quality of services.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

Yes. I support standing against measures like SB1015 which would give more power to a single individual without board input. I more broadly support elected officials holding their counterparts and fellow representatives accountable when there are looming violations of ethical misconduct. A truly responsible elected official would have potential instances of abuse on their radar before they arise and work to inform voters, stakeholders, reporters, and other entities of corruption within the county when they do come about.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

I do not have any specific thoughts other than that I believe that all entities of government ought to be as transparent as possible 100% of the time. There should be no secrets - or even non-secrets - kept from the taxpayer.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

I would hope to host regularly occurring sessions in which county board members, of all political identifications, work together to inform the public about the business of the county.

In the age of social media, it is not difficult to inform the masses of Will County Residents about what the county government is working on. The onus to be transparent falls on each elected official and I actually look forward to sharing information - in all mediums - about what I and fellow members of the county board are working on.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would push for an “x” percentage exemption on property taxes for properties that hold a small business. This would allow for some degree of rent relief for the small business owners which in turn would allow for them to either reduce costs for consumers or improve the quality of their business.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No. Government officials should not be keeping any details from taxpayers unless the matter has absolutely nothing to do with government/county business.

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

On its face, I would push against it. However, facts matter and I would need to apply a question of this nature to a specific scenario to be sure.