Malanda Griffin, Kendall County Board District 1 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Malanda Griffin

What office are you seeking? Kendall County Board District 1

City: Yorkville

Occupation: Environmental Safety and Health Consultant

Education: Grambling State University

Campaign Website: www.malandagriffin.com

Property taxes in Kendall County are consistently among the highest in Illinois. What would you do as a county board member to limit the continued increases residents see on their property tax bills?

I agree Kendall County is among the highest property taxes in Illinois. If I was elected as a board member, I would suggest establishing a ceiling limit to prevent the continual increase of property taxes for residents living in Kendal County.

Is there fat in the county budget? If so, please identify which departments or programs that you would work to either curtail or eliminate to save funds.

Yes. there is fat in the county budget as it has increased by 4.2 million since last year from 2021. After reviewing the budget I see there are serval departments that could reduce or eliminate spending: Health and Human Resources and Capital Expenditures

Does the county sheriff’s office require additional funding and/or staff to combat crime in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision or elsewhere in the county? If yes, where would those funds come from and how should they be used?

No, The county is properly staffed and trained to eliminate such issues

As a county board member, would you support increased funding and the hiring of additional staff for the Kendall County Health Department?

Kendall County Health department is funded and staffed appropriately

Do you support ongoing efforts by local municipal and county officials to bring Metra commuter rail service to Kendall County?

I would support brining Metra commuter rail service to Kendall County once a referendum was passed to confirm this is an effort wanted by the citizens of Kendall County.

Would you support the county joining the Regional Transit Authority (RTA) as a condition for obtaining the service?

From my constituents there isn’t a major need for RTA.

How would you assess the county’s efforts to date to lure new businesses and industries to the county?

In the past years there has been an increase in commercial business, and I would assess the county’s efforts to be minimal to average.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

I would push for business credit incentives such as tax credits and business application fee waivers. Also, to allocate money to redevelop and modernize downtown. It is also important to provide training to small businesses and connect businesses with residents/future customers via apps and ecommerce websites.

If elected, will you enroll in the county employee health insurance program?

I would not need to enroll in the county employee health insurance program.

What actions can the Kendall County Board take to minimize the tax burden on residents while, not sacrificing services?

To minimize the tax burden on working families, Kendall County should increase revenue by becoming more business friendly.

Do you support decreasing local property taxes? If so, how would the county make up the difference?

I would support decreasing local property taxes. The best way to make up the difference is to increase corporate business and sales tax.

How would you encourage economic and employment growth within Kendall County?

By increasing development and infrastructure in Kendall County. Having a place to socialize, walk, and shop will bring in more employment and economic growth

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Overall, Kendall County does not have a major crime problem based on the data from Kendal County Sherriff’s Office. However some of the crime issues within Kendall County are property theft, driving intoxicated, and assault. To reduce crime, we need to uplift all citizens of Kendall County and provide additional social services.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

Local civil engineering projects that are a priority include RT 47- and Galena road expansion and coordination of light signals corresponding correctly.

Do you support stronger county government ethics laws? What measures do you support?

I support an ethical county government. I support enforcement of the current system.

What are your thoughts on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act?

The Freedom act is necessary and vital for all citizens of Illinois to have a transparent government.

Please state your plan to maintain government transparency.

From an office capacity the best way to maintain government transparency is to sustain a good record keeping system.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non- disclosure agreements with private businesses?

Government employees and officials should not be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses while in office. This would be a conflict of interest. It would only be acceptable as a private citizen who is not currently holding a public service position

Would you push for or against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

I would push against government officials and employees being allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses. This would decrease transparency within government and reduce trust between citizens and government officials